Go Inside Brooke Shields' Glam Getting-Ready Process for the CFDA Awards

Sachin and Babi designer Babi Ahluwalia accompanied the actress to the CFDA Awards on Monday and shared all the highlights from their fabulous, fashionable night out
By Colleen Kratofil
June 04, 2019 03:59 PM

1 of 10

Disco Inspo

Courtesy Sachin & Babi

“Brooke and I took inspiration from disco glam and Studio 54 for her look and decided on this beautiful silver sequin jumpsuit,” says designer Babi Ahluwalia of Sachin & Babi, who shared a sketch of the design. “It was an effortless synergy.”

2 of 10

Beauty Session

“Makeup artist Sam Addington went full glam with Brooke’s look.”

3 of 10

Keeping It Curly

Courtesy Sachin & Babi

“Brooke was inspired by the ’70s for her hair and hairstylist Tim Nolan did a superb job translating this point of view.”

4 of 10

All in the Details

Courtesy Sachin & Babi

“Here’s a detailed shot of Brooke’s Sachin & Babi Resort earrings called the ‘Margot.’They will be launching in the fall,” adds Babi.

5 of 10

Bling Ring

Courtesy Sachin & Babi

“Never too much sparkle — Brooke accessorized with her own jewelry and fun nails.”

6 of 10

Cheers!

Courtesy Sachin & Babi

“It’s always tradition to have a champagne toast before heading to the awards,” says Babi, pictured right.

7 of 10

Red Carpet Ready

Courtesy Sachin & Babi

“With such beautiful weather, we snapped one more shot outside Brooke’s home before heading to the Brooklyn Museum,” says Babi, who chose a printed blue wrap dress.

8 of 10

Stike a Pose

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“We had fun taking pictures outside the museum and on the pink carpet,” says Babi.

9 of 10

Dinner Date

Courtesy Sachin & Babi

“We had a wonderful evening chatting with new and old friends. Here’s Brooke with our seatmate Taylor Hill.”

