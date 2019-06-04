Go Inside Brooke Shields' Glam Getting-Ready Process for the CFDA Awards

Disco Inspo
“Brooke and I took inspiration from disco glam and Studio 54 for her look and decided on this beautiful silver sequin jumpsuit,” says designer Babi Ahluwalia of Sachin & Babi, who shared a sketch of the design. “It was an effortless synergy.”
Beauty Session
“Makeup artist Sam Addington went full glam with Brooke’s look.”
Keeping It Curly
“Brooke was inspired by the ’70s for her hair and hairstylist Tim Nolan did a superb job translating this point of view.”
All in the Details
“Here’s a detailed shot of Brooke’s Sachin & Babi Resort earrings called the ‘Margot.’They will be launching in the fall,” adds Babi.
Bling Ring
“Never too much sparkle — Brooke accessorized with her own jewelry and fun nails.”
Cheers!
“It’s always tradition to have a champagne toast before heading to the awards,” says Babi, pictured right.
Red Carpet Ready
“With such beautiful weather, we snapped one more shot outside Brooke’s home before heading to the Brooklyn Museum,” says Babi, who chose a printed blue wrap dress.
Stike a Pose
“We had fun taking pictures outside the museum and on the pink carpet,” says Babi.
Dinner Date
“We had a wonderful evening chatting with new and old friends. Here’s Brooke with our seatmate Taylor Hill.”