"so apparently this was for a tik tok... 😂 utter disbelief!!" the actress and supermodel captioned the clip on Instagram

Brooke Shields Gets Smacked in the Face by Her Daughter for TikTok Challenge: 'I Have a Fat Lip'

Brooke Shields' 16-year-old daughter just went viral at her mother's expense.

On Monday, Rowan Francis Henchy (who the supermodel shares with husband Chris Henchy) participated in a new TikTok challenge in which someone sitting in the driver's seat "accidentally" wacks the person sitting in their passenger's seat with a purse or bag while pretending to grab it from the backseat of the car.

The actress and model, 54, shared the candid clip on Instagram with the caption, "so apparently this was for a tik tok... 😂 utter disbelief!!"

Although it looked painful, Shields seemed more shocked than mad. After she was hit, the star let out a yelp as both erupted into laughter.

"Did you mean to do this? You meant to do this..." Shields questions her teen daughter who is cracking up in the driver's seat next to her.

The star than adds, "Assh--- move. What do you have in your bag? I have a fat lip!"

The video has already garnered some feedback from celebs in the comments.

"A great way to get full sensual lips my dear 👄" supermodel Helena Christensen joked in the comment section. While Sex and the City writer Candace Bushnell added, "Omg. 😂 but. 😘"

Image zoom Brooke Shields/Instagram

The duo have been having fun making TikTok videos together while social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In April, the mother-daughter team lip-synced to Abba’s “Angel Eyes,” featured in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again while wearing bathrobes and pink towels wrapped around their heads.

In the clip, which Shields posted on Instagram, the pair initially nailed the lines while simultaneously sipping on peach-colored drinks held in their hands.

But in one take, Rowan started giggling after messing up one of the lyrics and losing her place in the song — causing her famous mom to also break out in hysterics.

“Finally getting the hang of this! Swipe to see the outtake 😂,” Shields captioned the video.

The Blue Lagoon star and her daughter received some love in the comments section, including from Courteney Cox, who wrote, “You two are adorable!”

“My girls!!!!!!! Love it!” Ali Wentworth added.