Brooke Shields Felt 'Taken Advantage of' During Her Controversial 1981 Interview with Barbara Walters 

Brooke Shields is opening up about the harrowing interview experiences she endured as a young star.

In conversation with Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show airing Nov. 22, the model and entrepreneur got candid about an interview that resulted in her setting boundaries as a child.

"I had to watch an interview of when I was ten or something like that, and this woman asked the same question repeatedly," Shields, 57, recalled of the time she was pressed for details, despite telling her "truth."

As someone who's been in the limelight early on, now with the added dangers of social media, Shields said she's now learned how to stand her guard and "to say 'no this is my truth.'"

Barrymore, 47, then questioned if Shields was referring to her controversial sit-down with Barbara Walters following her Calvin Klein jeans ad (she wasn't), which led the Shields to talk about the uncomfortable incident.

In 1981, the ABC news anchor infamously asked Shields, who was then 15 years old, invasive questions, including inquiries on her body measurements.

"I stand up and she's comparing herself to this little girl and I thought, 'This isn't right. I don't understand what this is.' But I behaved and smiled and felt like so taken advantage of in so many ways," Shields remembered of the notorious "fiasco."

Barrymore then went on to explain her own experience with Walters when she was in her early twenties.

"She was like, 'Talk to me about the drugs and alcohol, talk to me about your mother, talk to me about bisexuality, talk to me about everything,' and I kept saying, 'You know Barbara I'm really doing well,' and it was five, six, seven times over," the Primetime Emmy nominee shared.

However, both preluded their stories with kind words for The View creator. "I love Barbara Walters. I really look up to her, I admire her. I never thought of Barbara Walters in a negative light nor do I," Barrymore said, Shields agreeing to the sentiment.

The Beginning is Now founder also shared some behind-the-scenes stories on her SKIMS campaign, for which she stripped down to the brand's line of bras. The spot also starred Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, Cassie, Becky G and Indya Moore.

"The whole thing was so quick but it was so empowering on a very large level," Shields said of working with SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian.

While the legendary poser usually preps ahead of time, she said she embraced her natural confidence, even if she had to "fake it until I made it."

"I felt like I was in a train wreck by the end of it, but it was an honor," Shields said. "There was a human piece to it, that probably shocked me more than the fact that I had the guts at all to get in underwear after this few years."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS. Check local listings.