Brooke Shields' Daughter Rowan Rocks Her Mom's 1998 Golden Globes Dress to Prom: 'Proud Mama'

Suddenly Susan star Brooke Shields dug up the strapless red dress she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes for her 18-year-old daughter Rowan's prom

Brooke Shields pulled a hidden gem from her closet to make her daughter's prom night extra special.

The Blue Lagoon actress, 56, shared a photo of herself and daughter Rowan Francis, 18, looking stunning in the strapless red gown her mother originally wore to the 1998 Golden Globes. It was the year Shields earned her second nomination for her NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan.

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," Shields wrote in the Instagram caption Saturday. "Proud mama!"

She shares daughters Rowan and Grier Hammond, 15, with screenwriter husband Chris Henchy, 57, whom she married in 2001. The family lives together in New York City.

Shields has previously opened up about the body dysmorphia she's faced since her childhood as a model and actress, but she's made a point to correct that with her own daughters. "Their bodies are so important to them," she told PEOPLE in 2019.

"Whatever you say is heard, so you have to really be careful how you say whatever it is you're saying to girls in particular," she added. "I really have to be like, 'How would this sound if it was said to me at 13?' I celebrate the differences in their bodies."

The Lipstick Jungle actress recently told PEOPLE how her daughters have also helped her feel comfortable in her own body. "I was never skinny. I was always athletic which means you don't fit in the sample sizes," she said in October, after signing with IMG Models.

