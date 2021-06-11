Brooke Shields and Daughter Rowan Get Matching Ladybug Tattoos: 'A Special Graduation Gift'

Brooke Shields and daughter Rowan Francis are showing off their matching mother-daughter tattoos!

To celebrate the 18-year-old's high school graduation (and their special bond!), the duo got matching lady bug tattoos to commemorate the special occasion.

The Blue Lagoon actress, 56, shared a close-up shot of their final ink with Shields' on the inside of her left wrist and Francis' on the back of her left ankle. "A special graduation gift and memory with my girl 🐞 I'm so proud of you, I love you more than words can say," Shields captioned the Instagram photos.

Shields and Francis visited Stefano's Tattoo Studio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to get the sentimental tattoos. The women posed outside the studio with their tattoo artist after they got inked and tagged his Instagram handle, @hrukti_tattoos.

Their matching tats come less than a week after Francis pulled out one of her mom's most memorable red carpet gowns to wear to her senior prom.

Shields shared a photo of herself and Francis looking stunning in the strapless red gown her mother originally wore to the 1998 Golden Globes. It was the year Shields earned her second nomination for her NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan.

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," Shields wrote in the Instagram caption Saturday. "Proud mama!"

Shields shares daughters Rowan and Grier Hammond, 15, with screenwriter husband Chris Henchy, 57, whom she married in 2001. The family lives together in New York City.

On Wednesday, the actress shared photo and videos from Rowan's graduation - including footage of the teen performing a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Photograph" at a celebration of her academic achievement.

"My baby girl's graduation and she performed at the celebration," Shields wrote on Instagram, joking in a hashtag that she needed "waterproof mascara" after witnessing her daughter graduate.

In one photo posted by the actress, Rowan can be seen holding an acoustic guitar while wearing a cream-colored dress with a matching blazer and heels.