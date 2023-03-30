Brooke Shields' Daughter Grier Wears Mom's Vintage Dolce & Gabbana Suit to 'Pretty Baby' Premiere

Brooke Shields' daughter, Grier Henchy, paid tribute to her mom's career in a special and stylish way.

While attending the New York City premiere of Pretty Baby — Shields' new Hulu documentary — the 16-year-old (who's the youngest of the two daughters the superstar shares with husband Chris Henchy) wore a familiar-looking red suit pulled right out of her mother's closet.

Brooke wore the power suit as part of her Suddenly Susan wardrobe [as Susan Keane], after Dolce & Gabbana first gifted it to her in the '80s, a rep for Shields confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.

The look, originally featured on the NBC sitcom, consists of a tailored blazer and cigarette trousers. Grier styled the ensemble with chic black pumps and gold jewelry.

"Stealing" something from her parent's closet isn't out of the ordinary for the teen, who's also a model herself.

In her latest PEOPLE cover story, Shields gave insight on Grier's in-house shopping habits. "My one daughter's just obsessed with labels. I'm like, 'There's two black blazers. You couldn't pick the Zara one? You had to pick this Yves St Laurent."

Meanwhile, the Blue Lagoon star's oldest, 19-year-old Rowan Henchy, has a completely different fashion taste from her sister.

"It's funny — my older one will borrow her dad's sweater. That's it. Sometimes my shoes, because we have the same shoe size, but she doesn't do any borrowing really. The other one's got Velcro hands," Shields shared.

Although Rowan was missing from her mom's big night while away at college, she did not forget to send her mom-well wishes over the phone.

"She called me from college and was like, 'You know, Mom, let me see what you're wearing, and I'm so proud of you,'" Shields gushed to PEOPLE at Wednesday night's premiere.

Rowan did, however, browse through Shield's archives for a milestone occasion — her prom, to which she wore the strapless red gown her mother originally wore to 1998 Golden Globes. That year, Shields earned her second nomination for Suddenly Susan.

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," Shields wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Rowan dressed in the dress. "Proud mama!

What the sisters both agree on though, style-wise, is that some of their mom's vintage clothes are worth a toss.

"They don't like me in Upper East Side lady clothes — all of my Today show wardrobe, whenever I hosted any show" the Beginning is Now founder, 57, told PEOPLE this month, referring to her more classic suits and pencil skirts she'd wear as a guest host on or for talk show appearances. "They don't like that; they like me much edgier," she added.