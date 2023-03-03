Brooke Shields and Daughter Grier Henchy Have a Glam Night Out in Complementary Outfits

These two are definitely ready for spring

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 3, 2023 05:49 PM
Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Spring is on its way, and Brooke Shields is ready for it.

Shields and her daughter Grier Henchy had glamorous mother-daughter date in New York on Thursday night, wearing outfits screaming of spring.

The supermodel and her model daughter broke out the Easter-hued colors to attend the opening of the Centurion New York, a new work and lounge destination with American Express — where Sam Smith also performed!

Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Bryan Bedder/Getty

To the celebratory event, the duo wore contrasting-colored 'fits. Shields, 57, donned a spaghetti-strap lavender jumpsuit with a cutout on her chest and flared pants. She accessorized with a black and gold clutch and pointy-toed Prada slingbacks. She, of course, had her signature brunette waves framing her face.

Henchy, 16, donned a brighter-hued 'fit, opting for a peach-colored suit. Like her mother, the pants had a flared hemline, and Henchy's jacket had exaggerated shoulder pads for added drama. She finished the look with pointy-toed black boots and a sleek ponytail.

Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Shields and both of her daughters, whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy, share a close bond — so much so that when the model had to send oldest daughter Rowan off to college, she joked she would "just move on campus, just buy an apartment next door," after posting a difficult goodbye photo to her Instagram.

In the heartfelt video, Shields said, "So I just waved my daughter goodbye again and I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away and been with me all summer, but… I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad," Shields shared. "But she's taking my car, which was my car as my graduation present car, so she's going to be driving that."

Explaining why she didn't go along for the ride, Shields said, "It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again. So if there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together."

