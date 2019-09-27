Brooke Shields just got very candid about whether or not she would ever go under the knife.

During the star’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Shields, 54, revealed she’s been too scared to ever get any type of cosmetic injections or plastic surgery.

“You said, ‘I have not done a thing to my face,'” host Andy Cohen said to the actress. “Would you ever consider it? Do you think about it?”

“Okay, so I’m afraid of it, but I also want to everything I can to just look my best and feel my best,” Shields replied.

Rather than Botox, fillers or surgery, the actress a non-invasive beauty “trick” to help her feel great. “It’s called warm sculpting,” she told Cohen, referencing SculpSure, a body contouring treatment that uses heat to reduce fat cells (Shields is an ambassador for the brand).

“It’s actually incredible. I work out so much and yet I still have like, s–t from my babies,” Shields explained. “It’s really great. It eliminates the fat cells and it actually works.”

But while the star has been quite pleased with her results, she said her daughters, Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13, sometimes jokingly tell her to get a little bit of injectables in her face.

“I was like come on kids! And they’re like, ‘You really need a little something here,'” Shields said as she pointed to her forehead. “And I’m like, god dammit!”

The actress previously told PEOPLE that while she’s nervous about trying invasive cosmetic procedures, “can’t ever say never.”

“It all makes me hesitant, but I’m not against it,” she said. “My mom [Teri] had a face lift when she was in her early 40s, and by the time she was 70, she looked 50. It helped her. But I saw how hard the recovery is.”

She also explained her no-nonsense attitude when it comes to aging.

“I think you have to embrace it, but at the same time, be willing to do what you feel comfortable with,” she said, adding that she looks her best when she’s “working out all the time, getting enough sleep, drinking a lot of water [and] drinking less alcohol.”