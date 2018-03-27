Go Inside CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin's Wedding Dress Shopping Experience 

Carolina Herrera. Oscar de la Renta. Monique Lhuillier. Naeem Khan. Vera Wang. These are just some of the high-fashion brands CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tried on while hunting for the perfect wedding dress. The journalist, who advocates for gender equality as seen through her digital video series American Woman, took PEOPLE inside her jam-packed day of wedding dress shopping and shared inside details on her upcoming May nuptials to British producer James Fletcher
By PEOPLE style
March 27, 2018 03:00 PM

TEAM BRIDE

Brooke Baldwin

"I brought my mom, my BFF Aki, my dear CNN friend Patricia and my stylist Fran. They're basically the Seal Team Six of wedding dress shopping. Let me know if you’d like to borrow them!"

THE DRESS SHOPS

Brooke Baldwin

"We only made two stops: Saks Bridal boutique and Monique Lhullier in New York City. I tried on about twelve to fifteen dresses."

FINDING 'THE ONE' (WEDDING GOWN, THAT IS!)

Brooke Baldwin

"Go in totally open minded. Even if you think you want lace or sleeveless or mermaid... Try them all on. I mean, when else are you going to do this?! Go all in!"

HER SHOPPING SECRET

Brooke Baldwin

"Wedding dress shopping is basically like dating. You pick the one based on how you feel. I actually love being a little older and doing this wedding thing. At 38, I know what I like and what I don’t."

WHAT SHE WON'T WEAR

Brooke Baldwin

"I nixed those really big poofy white ones right from the get-go."

THE WEDDING VIBE

Brooke Baldwin

"It took me 36 years to find him [fiancé James Fletcher], and it was worth the wait. Our whole plan was to get married on his dear friend’s farm in England but when that fell through, we managed to find the next best thing: a beautiful barn in upstate New York. We’re going for an elegant and rustic theme."

THE PLANNING PROCESS

Brooke Baldwin

"Allow me to be the first to admit I have zero interest in planning a wedding (other than picking out the venue, the food and the music). I’m fortunate enough to confess: I have given in and hired a planner!"

FINAL COUNTDOWN

Brooke Baldwin

"It’s a funny thing when you finally have an excuse to get all of your favorite people from all corners of the globe together in one room for my wedding. Other than saying 'I do' to my hunky Englishman, that is the thing I am most excited about!"

BRIDAL BEAUTY BREAKDOWN

Brooke Baldwin

"You know, I haven't figured out my beauty vision yet. I’m fortunate enough to get hair and makeup every day because of what I do, but it’s the same consistent look. Great for TV, not so fun for a wedding! I’m definitely going to shake it up, but stay pretty natural."

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Brooke Baldwin

"The dress I chose is actually quite different than what I envisioned myself wearing. At first I was thinking barn, rustic, lace. But when I slipped 'the one' on... I just knew and so did everyone around me. I’ve since met the designer Naeem Khan, and the whole thing is a dream. But I won’t give much more away!"

