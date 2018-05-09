Before she said “I do,” CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin took PEOPLE inside her fairytale wedding dress shopping process. And now, dress watch is finally over. The journalist tied the knot to British producer James Fletcher over the weekend, and she’s spilling all the details on her bridal look exclusively with us.

Jimmy Ryan Photography

After trying on countless designer wedding dresses (take a peek into the process here) she settled on a body-hugging, beaded gown by Naeem Khan. “I knew the second I slipped on my dress that it was the one. I felt sexy, not super bride-y and just entirely me,” she tells PEOPLE. “Plus, James and I had just taken this magical vacation to India the previous spring, so to know that this stunning beaded piece of art was by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan sealed the deal.”

As fate would have it, she actually got to meet Khan shortly after she found her dress. “He generously offered to custom make the dress and throw in the beautiful long veil — dream come true!”

Jimmy Ryan Photography

To accessorize such a stunning dress, Baldwin had to go glam. “My ‘something borrowed’ was a stunning pair of vintage diamond drop earrings from my friend Afshin at Estate Diamond Jewelry in N.Y.C,” she shares. “My ‘something blue’ was my tanzanite right hand ring that I bought for myself in Tanzania after climbing Mt Kilimanjaro.”

Jimmy Ryan Photography

As for her bridal beauty, she called in her friend and CNN hair and makeup artist, Claudia Pedala, to help her on her big day and she “totally delivered” with a wavy “loose and sexy” hairstyle that was pulled into a low bun, with a “natural yet glam” makeup look.

To give a fun nod to Fletcher’s roots, Baldwin got British and American flags painted on her accent fingers on her Nails by Mei manicure for a “fun touch.”

Jimmy Ryan Photography

Not to be out done, Fletcher also brought his style A-Game for the big day. “My fiancé needed no help,” Baldwin says about his wedding day look. “He has a guy who’s a Savile Row tailor who made his tuxedo. James’ shirt came from Budd, also in London. The first time I ever saw James in a tux I told him, ‘Oh my wherever and whenever we get married, you have to wear one of these again!'”

Jimmy Ryan Photography

Jimmy Ryan Photography

She kept her bridal party small and gave them free reign on their outfits. “I had my best girlfriend, Aki, as my one and only bridesmaid and brother, Ryan, I joked was my ‘Bro-maid,’ standing on my side. I told Aki to wear whatever she felt most sexy and herself in, so she landed on a rose gold sequin number.”

Jimmy Ryan Photography

Jimmy Ryan Photography

The couple tied the knot at Barn at Liberty Farms in Ghent, NY, which served as a perfect place for the outdoors-loving couple.

Baldwin had her 14-year-old pug serve as the ring bearer and made for her grand entrance, she surprised Fletcher by pulling up in a white vintage Rolls Royce and walking down the aisle to one of their favorite songs, “Love’s Divine” by Seal.

“There wasn’t a dry eye, including James and myself! I’ll never, ever forget that moment when our eyes locked. I wanted to run towards him.”