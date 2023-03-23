Bye-Bye, Man Bun! Scheana Shay Shares Video of Husband Brock Davies' Major Haircut Ahead of 'VPR' Reunion

"Should I use these for extensions?" joked the former SUR waitress

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 05:21 PM
Brock Davies shaves off hair; Scheana Shay IG Story
Photo: Scheana Shay/Instagram

Brock Davies is letting his hair down in preparation for the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

The New Zealand native spruced up ahead of filming the series' highly anticipated tell-all with a dramatic hair chop. And VPR veteran Scheana Shay (who wed Davies in August) shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her man's major cut.

Before the transformation, the Shenanigans with Scheana podcaster, 37, posted an Instagram Story of Davies swiveling in the salon chair. "What's really happening right now, honey?" she asks.

The Homebody fitness co-founder also shared a clip of himself in the mirror with the words "It really is all happening" typed in capital letters.

Hairstylist Natalie B., who was in charge of the cut, quipped that their inspiration for the new look was Chris Hemsworth.

Brock Davies shaves off hair; Scheana Shay IG Story
Scheana Shay/Instagram

Shay's second clip shows her gasping as she watches a bundle of her husband's locks get snipped off in one go.

A third video cuts to her getting glammed for the reunion, holding up two wads of Davies' lengthy brown strands.

"Reunion morning. So should I use these for extensions?" Shay joked before revealing that the hair will be donated to Locks of Love, an organization that creates custom hair pieces for children with hair loss due to medical conditions.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brock Davies shaves off hair; Scheana Shay IG Story
Scheana Shay/Instagram

Davies' unveiling is just one thing fans can look forward to in the end-all be-all season 10 episode, especially since the news broke of his co-stars' cheating scandal earlier this month.

On March 3, PEOPLE confirmed that Tom Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix, 37, called it quits on their nine-year relationship, after the former allegedly partook in a six-month long affair with castmate Raquel Leviss, 28.

Both former and past VPR stars — including Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and unofficial matriarch Lisa Vanderpump — have rallied around in support of Madix.

That also includes Shay, whose in-person attendance at the taping was up in the air after Leviss set a restraining order against her from an alleged altercation.

Last week, Madix finally broke her silence with an Instagram post, declaring: "what doesn't kill me better run."

"hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met in the last two weeks," the soon-to-be Lifetime actress wrote.

She continued, "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

Madix also mentioned her close circle who may be "grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

"i am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me," she concluded.

Related Articles
Scheana Shay Commits to Staying 100 Yards from Raquel Leviss at Vanderpump Rules Reunion Film
Scheana Shay Must Stay 100 Yards from Raquel Leviss — Here's How the 'VPR' Reunion Filming Could Work
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Scheana Shay Is 'Fully Intending' to Be at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Despite Raquel's Restraining Order
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Can Both Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion — If 1 Zooms and They Don't Converse
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Confirmed to Face Off in Person on 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Denies Threesome with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Says Tom Schwartz Kiss 'Wasn't a Cover-Up'
Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval
Kristen Doute Says Ariana Madix 'Doesn't Have a Leech That's Dragging Her Down' After Tom Sandoval Split
Kristen Doute, Raquel Leviss
Kristen Doute Says 'Vanderpump Rules' ' Raquel Leviss Didn't 'Really Fit In with the Group Ever'
Ariana Madix Tells Ex Tom Sandoval She Wants Him to 'Die' in Tense Face Off After Split — Watch
'Vanderpump Rules' : Ariana Madix Confronts 'Stranger' Tom Sandoval After Split and Says She Wants Him 'to Die'
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Scheana Shay Denies Punching 'VPR' Costar Raquel Leviss, Calls Attack 'a Fabrication'
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss Provides Photo Evidence and Details Injuries from Alleged 'Attack' by 'VPR' Costar Scheana Shay
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss Files Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay amid Fallout Over Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
Scheana Marie (R) and her Husband Brock Davies (L) attend Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball 2022 at The Mayan on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Relationship Timeline
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix 'Has Not Been Alone' Since Tom Sandoval Split: 'She's Had a Ton of Support'
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval's Ex-BFF Says He '100%' Cheated Before Raquel Leviss Affair: 'Does It Matter If It's 1 or 10?'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpWdgX0LCW8/?hl=en. Kristen Doute/Instagram; Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval's Ex Kristen Doute in 'Conversation' with Ariana Madix to Hash Out' VPR' Drama on Camera
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Lisa Vanderpump Thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'Had a Game Plan' with Affair, Wants 'True Contrition'