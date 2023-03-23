Bye-Bye, Man Bun! Scheana Shay Shares Video of Husband Brock Davies' Major Haircut Ahead of 'VPR' Reunion

Brock Davies is letting his hair down in preparation for the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

The New Zealand native spruced up ahead of filming the series' highly anticipated tell-all with a dramatic hair chop. And VPR veteran Scheana Shay (who wed Davies in August) shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her man's major cut.

Before the transformation, the Shenanigans with Scheana podcaster, 37, posted an Instagram Story of Davies swiveling in the salon chair. "What's really happening right now, honey?" she asks.

The Homebody fitness co-founder also shared a clip of himself in the mirror with the words "It really is all happening" typed in capital letters.

Hairstylist Natalie B., who was in charge of the cut, quipped that their inspiration for the new look was Chris Hemsworth.

Scheana Shay/Instagram

Shay's second clip shows her gasping as she watches a bundle of her husband's locks get snipped off in one go.

A third video cuts to her getting glammed for the reunion, holding up two wads of Davies' lengthy brown strands.

"Reunion morning. So should I use these for extensions?" Shay joked before revealing that the hair will be donated to Locks of Love, an organization that creates custom hair pieces for children with hair loss due to medical conditions.

Scheana Shay/Instagram

Davies' unveiling is just one thing fans can look forward to in the end-all be-all season 10 episode, especially since the news broke of his co-stars' cheating scandal earlier this month.

On March 3, PEOPLE confirmed that Tom Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix, 37, called it quits on their nine-year relationship, after the former allegedly partook in a six-month long affair with castmate Raquel Leviss, 28.

Both former and past VPR stars — including Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and unofficial matriarch Lisa Vanderpump — have rallied around in support of Madix.

That also includes Shay, whose in-person attendance at the taping was up in the air after Leviss set a restraining order against her from an alleged altercation.

Last week, Madix finally broke her silence with an Instagram post, declaring: "what doesn't kill me better run."

"hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met in the last two weeks," the soon-to-be Lifetime actress wrote.

She continued, "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

Madix also mentioned her close circle who may be "grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

"i am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me," she concluded.