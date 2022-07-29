Brittany O'Grady Says Embracing Her Natural Hair Was a Journey: 'I Had Limited Knowledge Growing Up'

The White Lotus star tells PEOPLE how she learned to love her curls as she joins Bumble and bumble's new campaign

Brittany O'Grady attends the CHANEL party to celebrate the debut of CHANEL N°5 In the Stars at Rockefeller Center on November 05, 2021 in New York City.

Brittany O'Grady is celebrating her curls.

The White Lotus star joins hair care brand Bumble and bumble's latest campaign for its Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer and opened up to PEOPLE about learning to love her hair as she found products that worked for her texture.

Styling her gorgeous coils was not always easy for the actress — "It totally took time to figure out," she shared.

"I think when you're younger, and especially growing up in the late '90s and early 2000's, I just remember finding that a lot of mainstream media didn't talk about how to take care of curly hair. So I had limited knowledge about my hair growing up," O'Grady, 26, told PEOPLE. "As I've gotten older, it's been a journey of figuring out the right products and figuring out the evolution of what my hair texture is — what works for it, what brands work for it, what products in different environments."

She continued to detail how her own hair journey progressed as the conversation around natural textures and curls came more into mainstream focus.

"It's been a journey, but it gets better and better. Now I feel like in the mainstream media there's so much talk about caring for all hair types," she said. "I'm still learning so much culturally, too, as we are moving forward in society and embracing people's natural hair.

She added, "There's way more now than I remember as a kid."

Brittany O'Grady x Bumble and bumble Credit: Bumble and Bumble

Currently, Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer, which protects from heat styling and also helps cut down frizz, is at the top of her haircare rotation.

O'Grady told PEOPLE that after the first time she put the oil on her voluminous curls, she thought "This is pretty insane," and was thrilled with the results.

The actress said that her collaboration with Bumble and bumble was "cosmic," because the brand took her hair story into account.

"It was the connection that they had, and them wanting to support my individuality, and learn about my hair journey and learn about me personally. It really meant a lot to me and it showed me the authenticity of the brand," she shared. "I was like 'this is a no-brainer, I gotta work with these guys.'"

She also opened up about how learning to maintain and rock her natural curls brought along a surprising boost of confidence.

"I love when I wear either a slicked back bun or curls out and loose, with light makeup — and my skin hopefully is acting right and is clear — and a flowy dress and it's a beautiful day," she said.

"I know that's very specific, but it's a feeling," she continued. "When I feel really good and I feel really expressive, I love just feeling like I embrace myself and just feeling really confident."

Brittany O'Grady x Bumble and bumble Credit: Bumble and Bumble

Along with embracing her natural hair, the Little Voice actress also learned to embrace her naturally thick brows at a young age.

"I never over-plucked them too much, but there were periods of time where they were over-plucked and my face looked like a bowling ball," she said.