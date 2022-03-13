Matthews wore a custom Versace gown to marry her longtime love, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in Hawaii on Saturday

Brittany Matthews Wears Sexy Versace Wedding Dress to Marry Patrick Mahomes: See Her Bridal Look

And the bride wore Versace!

In her wedding Instagram post, Matthews tagged Cuttrell, Versace and Versace Creative Director Donatella Versace, revealing the design team behind her one-of-a-kind gown. The dress featured a cutout corset-style bodice with crystal detailing, a criss-cross strap back, sweeping train and bustle. She also wore a long tulle veil.

Matthews' makeup artist Ash K Holm called her "the most beautiful bride," and wrote on Instagram, "It was an honor to be apart of your special day."

The groom wore a gray suit complete with vest and bedazzled loafers. The couple's one-year-old daughter Sterling Skye matched her mom in a white dress with a bow at the back.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Married Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Ahead of her big day, Matthews celebrated her new chapter with a glitzy bachelorette party, sharing glimpses of the event on her Instagram Story last month.

To start off the festivities, Matthews and her friends pampered themselves with gold eye masks and sipped on drinks. Matthews also showed off a poolside party, sharing a snap of her name spelled out in big, bright lights above the water.

"My girlsssss mean everything to me," she wrote over one slide, which showed her dancing with a group of friends. "Can't wait to decompress & enjoy this with my people."

In another image, Matthews sipped on a canned drink while holding a shot glass in her other hand. Later in the evening, Matthews and her friends got dressed up to party, posing in a group with their arms around one another in front of a display of large gold balloons reading "Britt's Bach Bash."

Matthews' celebration comes after she hosted a bridal shower in December 2021, which featured a Queen of Hearts theme.

She and Mahomes, 26, first got engaged in September 2020, but had known each other for years before and began dating as teenagers. The personal trainer and NFL star met when they were both attending Texas' Whitehouse High School, where they went to prom together in 2013.