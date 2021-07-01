Brittany Matthews Responds to 'Haters' Who Commented on Her Chest: 'Breastfeeding Moms' Understand

Brittany Matthews shared several photos embracing her new role as a mom since welcoming daughter Sterling with fiancé Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews is defending her figure after giving birth earlier this year.

Over the past few days, Matthews has been posting photos from her family trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico with fiancé and NFL star Patrick Mahomes and their 4-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old shared a photo laying out in the sun on a boat, crediting her new physique to her daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand🤷🏼‍♀️😘," she captioned the photo as she rocked an orange bikini.

Matthews got the support from other moms in the comment section with one user saying, "We stan a breastfeeding augmentation 😂," and another adding, "Ya girl just needed to pump, back off haters 😂."

The post clapping back at her "haters" comes just a week after Matthews shared another bikini snap on which a number of followers commented allgeding she had gotten a breast augmentation.

One Instagram user wrote, "Looking like someone got a boob job."

Despite criticism, Matthews has been embracing her new role and keeping up with mom duties while enjoying the summertime. On Monday, the mom of one shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story of her "just pumpin and momin" as she sat next to her husband-to-be on an outdoor couch holding baby Sterling on her lap and pumping breast milk.

Matthews later also posted photos of her and Mahomes, 25, on a boat outing together, writing, "Us❤️ & Ster💕." She and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback welcomed their first child in February. The couple recently shared new images from a photoshoot on Instagram, which marked the first time Sterling's face was seen on social media.

The pair began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September 2020, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."