Vanderpump Rules‘ stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding in Kentucky on June 29. And when it came time for the bride to choose her hair and makeup looks, she knew she needed a glam moment that would beat the Kentucky heat. Which is why she turned to her trusted glam squad for her big day.

“They’re so good. I trust them with everything,” Cartwright told PEOPLE about her hairstylist Bradley Leake and makeup artist Jared Lipscomb. “We started calling each other The Glamily.”

To fit the fairy-tale themed ceremony, which took place at Kentucky Castle in the bride’s home state, she kept her hair classic with romantic waves and her makeup “clean” and “chic.”

“The unanimous decision for makeup is we want it to be very clean, elegant, glowy, very classic bride, like old glamour,” Lipscomb told PEOPLE. “Were not going to do anything that’s distracting, this isn’t the time for a crazy bold lip or anything out of the ordinary. Her look is so cohesive and so chic; those are keywords that we describe. We just keep coming back to chic.”

Image zoom Malicote Photography

Image zoom Malicote Photography

Cartwright echoed the statement during an interview with PEOPLE leading up to the wedding. “I don’t want to have a ton of makeup on, like black eyeliner, nothing like that. I want to be a little more natural, of course I’ll still have lashes on, let’s be real,” she said. “But I guess I’ll go natural for that look.”

While her makeup was simple and classic, Lipscomb incorporated some small touches inspired by Disney princesses.

“There are little hints of princess [in the] makeup look. If you look at a cartoon there’s always little things — there are flushes of pink and peachy cheek tones, and there’s a shimmer in the eye, and a glitz in the eye, and a glow on the skin, and little hints of pinkish berry tones on the lips, very flushed and radiant and pretty,” Lipscomb said. “So we’re going to steal that from the fairytale aspect for makeup, the little hints of what the Disney princesses have going on that we’re all so attracted to in the cartoons.”

He even cited the live-action Cinderella remake for giving him some inspiration. “I’m looking at the those actresses who play those characters in the movie, and just kind of borrowing little hints of that.”

To start the look he prepped the skin with Amarte Wondercream, Hydropeptide Eye Authority and Wander Beauty Rose Gold Eye Patches. Then used a Beauty Blender to apply Koh Gen Do Green Base Primer He then added Tarte Shape Tape Concealer (in medium), Dior Airflash #400 and Becca Skin Love Foundation (in tan) and set it with Hourglass Cosmetics Veil Translucent Powder and Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Pressed Powder.

To protect Cartwright’s look from the hot Kentucky weather, Lipscomb credits translucent powder as his humidly-fighting secret.

“I would say a really easy tip is to really focus on using a translucent powder in between your makeup application,” he explained. “It’s really about using the translucent powder after the foundation, and then you apply some blush, and then you apply another layer of translucent powder, it’s just really about setting the makeup.”

Image zoom

He then used Laura Mercier Matte Bronzing Powder 2, Nars Orgasm Blush and Becca Cosmetics Liquid and Pressed Highlighter (in champagne pop).

For her eyes, he used Sigma Beauty Warm Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette Vol. 2, Japonesque Black Gel Eye Pencil, Hourglass Cosmetics Caution Mascara and Ardell lashes Wispies filled in w kasha lashes individuals, with Wunder Brow Duel Precision Liner (black/brown) and Sigma Brow Collection Clear Gel on her brows.

To get a glowing finish, he applied Body Glow Alleven London (in sand) and Prtty Peushun, and finished off the look with Kevyn Aucoin Lipstick (in Samilke) and Hyacinth lip pencil.

When it came to her hair, Cartwright varied up her look between the ceremony and reception. “I’m going to have my hair down with very big waves, kind of Old Hollywood-ish,” Cartwright said. “Then as we go on throughout the night, I”ll change up my hair a little. In my final look, my hair will be up in a ponytail.”

Image zoom The Malicotes

Leake added: “We wanted to go for classic and voluminous soft wave to enhance her flowing sunkissed locks.”

First thing he did to get her glamorous waves was humidity-proof her hair and add in lots of texture spray. His favorite go-to humidly-blocking product? Colowow's Dreamcoat Supernatural Spray. “This product is key to fighting the summer humidity and adds shine with a lightweight no product feel to the hair.”

For texture, he used Colowow Style on Steroids. “This is my go to keep hair healthy and make sure waves last all day.”

He created waves with a Basic B – 1.25” curling iron & flat iron and recommends curling the hair in the same direction for a glossy finish and easy brush out. For Cartwright, he added in Hidden Crown Hair Clip In Extensions(#822) for additional volume and used Oribe Swept Up Volumizing Powder at the crown.

He brushed out the waves with a Spornette Extension Boar Bristle Brush, added Oribe Super Fine Hold Hairspray, Colorwow Hair Pop and Lock and Colorwow Cult Favorite Hairspray. And he finished the look with a floating pearl & crystal hair accessory.

To get her hair from romantic waves to a party ponytail, he applied Hidden Crown Balayage extensions for volume and added more texturizing spray and hairspray to keep the look intact.

Image zoom Malicote Photography

While her hair evoked Old Hollywood glamour, Leake gave her bridesmaids (which included her Vanderpump Rules costars) a special fairy-tale touch.

“Brittany loves waves and braids, and some of those kind of ethereal vibes so we’ll be playing that up more in the bridesmaid look more so than in her look.”

He created romantic waves with the Basic B Style Iron and left the ends straight for a softer finish.