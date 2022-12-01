Brittany Aldean Dumps Her Balenciaga Clothing Amid Brand's Child BDSM Controversy: 'Trash Day'

Brittany Aldean is saying goodbye to Balenciaga.

The mother of two and wife of country singer Jason Aldean shared on Instagram on Wednesday that she was done with the designer label amid its controversial campaigns. She posted a picture of herself with her Balenciaga clothes and accessories in clear plastic bags and captioned the photo, "It's trash day."

Her husband left a comment on the photo with clapping hands emojis, writing, "show em how to 'walk the walk' babe!" and plenty of other people left similar sentiments.

Aldean's action no doubt is a result of the fashion house coming under fire after recent ad campaigns. The holiday campaign depicted children holding teddy bears dressed in what appears to be bondage and the Spring '23 ad campaign involved a reference to a Supreme Court case on child porn.

The holiday campaign launched on Nov. 16 and saw immediate backlash. The photographer, Gabriele Galimberti, issued a statement a week later, writing on Instagram, that he "was not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither chose [sic] the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same."

Balenciaga then issued a statement on Instagram before filing a $25 million lawsuit against North Six and the Garde-Robe set designer Nicholas Des Jardins, alleging that both took part in "inexplicable acts and omissions" that were "malevolent or, at the very least, extraordinarily reckless."

The brand released a further statement on Instagram on Nov. 28, writing, "We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility."

Aldean, 34, recently found herself embroiled in her own controversy, when she posted an Instagram in August with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

She was swiftly called out by musicians Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope and Joy Oladokun for the transphobic comment. Morris tweeted, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie," which, in turn, earned her a reputation as a "lunatic" from conservatives including Tucker Carlson.

Morris has taken the conversation in stride. She made and sold shirts that said, "Lunatic Country Music Person" and donated the proceeds to Trans Lifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program. Her donation totaled over $150K.