Britney Spears Wears Purple Bikini and Shows Off Her Yoga Skills in New Video

Britney Spears is staying fit in the new year.

In an Instagram video on Thursday, the singer gave her followers a glimpse at her yoga practice and shared some of her fitness goals for 2020. The footage showed Spears wearing a purple string bikini and cycling through a number of different yoga poses outside.

“Today I’m outside and I’m about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest, and I’m out here with my dogs and we’re going to have a beautiful day,” Spears, 38, said in the beginning of the clip.

“In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga,” the pop star explained in her caption. “I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!!”

In her caption, the “Toxic” singer” also commented on the beautiful January day.

“Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️.”

Besides working on her yoga practice, Spears explained that she is also planning on running more in the new year.

“I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!!” she wrote. “I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄.”

“PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘‍♀️,” she added jokingly. “It’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!”

The yoga video comes after Spears kept her fans updated on her Christmas celebrations.

On Christmas Eve, the star shared a video compilation on Instagram that featured her modeling a new white babydoll dress that she got for the holiday. In the clip, Spears can be seen twirling and posing on her balcony in the ensemble, which she paired with a jeweled choker and a high ponytail.

“I love modeling new clothes!!! I got this dress for Christmas… and it fits me to a T!!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I hope you all are having a wonderful holiday!!!”

Spears concluded the post by reminding her followers to not “forget to leave Santa cookies🍪 …. and milk tonight 😜😜😜.”