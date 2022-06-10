Makeup artist Sofia Tilbury shares the exact products she used on Britney Spears for her wedding day to Sam Asghari

All the Details on Britney Spears' 'Glowy, Dreamy' Wedding Makeup Look

She loves to have fun with her hair and makeup on Instagram, but for her wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari in Los Angeles on Thursday, Britney Spears stuck with her signature look: beachy waves, smokey eyes and glossy lips.

"She was the most gorgeous bride, absolutely breathtaking!" says makeup artist Sofia Tilbury. "Her bridal beauty look was all about healthy, glowing, lit-from-within skin and her signature bronzed smokey eye, very soft contour, and a gorgeous pillowy-pink lip!"

Added Charlotte Tilbury, who collaborated with her niece on Spears' look: "We created a glowy, flattering day-to-night look that worked with her dress changes."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding

Left: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock Right: Madonna and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Spears, 40, walked down the aisle in a white silk cady gown — which was hand crafted by the Atelier Versace tailors over 700 hours — featuring a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and connects together with a stream of pearl buttons down the back. The design also included a front leg-slit and a 10-foot train.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The day before she said "I do," the "Lucky" singer posted about her skincare regimen on her Instagram stories.

"I have the best skincare routine," Spears wrote in a since expired story.

She went on to mention some of her favorite products, including La Mer ("It's so thick but it smells so fresh," she explained) which she layers with a brightening cream from Shiseido to help with her brown spots.

"I also use a Clinique mask every night that I am obsessed with," she continued. "It's the only one I ever use!"

In addition to sharing her skincare, Spears has been dropping hints about her wedding day for months. In March, she posted a series of photos of her reunion with Donatella Versace on Instagram ahead of her big day. In the gallery, the "Toxic" singer was joined by fiancé Sam Asghari and the famed designer.

"Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good 💕🌹🌹 …" Spears captioned the Instagram gallery.

The visit came after Spears teased on Instagram in November that Donatella would be designing her wedding dress.

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement on Instagram in September.

Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen shared in an additional statement to PEOPLE that he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen shared, adding that Spears' new ring was designed by N.Y.C. jeweler Roman Malayev, founder of Forever Diamonds in New York.

Last month, Asghari opened up to GQ about picking out the perfect ring for Spears, saying, "I designed a really beautiful ring. It's a princess cut, for a real life princess."

Ahead of the festivities, an insider revealed that the "Gimme More" singer had been envisioning her wedding day for nearly nine months.