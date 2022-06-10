Britney Spears Wears Elegant Versace Wedding Dress (with a Choker!) to Marry Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday during an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles

And the bride wore Versace!

Britney Spears married her fiancé Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday — and her bridal look was befitting of a pop princess.

The pop star, 40, walked down in the aisle in a stunning gown custom made by Donatella Versace herself.

The white silk cady design — which was hand crafted by the Atelier Versace tailors over 700 hours — featured a classic silhouette and portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and connects together with a stream of pearl buttons down the back. The design also included a front leg-slit and a 10-foot train.

"Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me," Donatella shares in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"

To finish the look, Spears wore a dramatic veil crafted from close to 15 feet of silk tulle trimmed in silk satin and matching white satin pumps. And of course she brought her signature pop star flair to the look with a '90s inspired choker moment and sheer, fingerless gloves.

"Since we first met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart," Donatella says. "Seeing her free, happy, and now getting married puts a smile on my face."

The groom also wore custom Versace — a black wool tuxedo featuring a double-breasted peak lapel jacket with silk satin details, plus pants with a banded belt at the waist. He styled the tux with a white dress shirt with traditional smoking collar, a matching black silk bowtie and coordinating loafers.

In March, Donatella visited Spears in LA for wedding dress fittings. In a series of photos and a video posted to the pop star's Instagram, the "Toxic" singer was joined by fiancé Sam Asghari and the famed designer. The trio was all smiles — Spears dressed in a boho style top and low-rise white shorts and Donatella in sexy neon separates.

"Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good 💕🌹🌹 …" Spears captioned the Instagram gallery.

The visit came after Spears teased on Instagram that Versace would be designing her wedding dress.

In November, the "Lucky" singer posted a series of photos on social media, which showed her posing in a pink tulle gown. Anticipating fan speculation, Spears clarified that the frilly look wasn't how she would be dressed to say "I do," writing: "No... this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah!!!!"

"Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!" Spears teased.

Spears has long been a fan of Versace. In May 2021, Donatella — sister of the brand's founder Gianni Versace — posted a sweet throwback of Spears wearing Versace in the early 2000s.

"This is flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace," Donatella captioned the post, which shows Spears and the designer posing together. For the occasion, Spears wore a one-shoulder gown adorned with multi-colored sparkles.

"I'll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!" Donatella added.

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement on Instagram in September.

Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen shared in an additional statement to PEOPLE that he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen shared, adding that Spears' new ring was designed by N.Y.C. jeweler Roman Malayev, founder of Forever Diamonds in New York.

Earlier this month, Asghari opened up to GQ about the significance of Spears' engagement ring.

"I figured with her taste, she wouldn't want something super big and super celebrity. Celebrities get that million dollar ring. And usually, it's free because it's for promotion, but I want it to represent something," he shared. "I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn't a big jeweler. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it."

"So I designed a really beautiful ring. It's a princess cut, for a real life princess," he added.