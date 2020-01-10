Britney Spears Pairs Snakeskin-Print Bikini with Choker Necklace in New Instagram Bikini Photo

It may be the middle of January but Britney Spears is already ready for swimsuit season.

The 38-year-old pop star showed off her toned figure and a pair of hip tattoos in two photos on Thursday with the caption, “Can’t wait for spring !!! ☘️🐠🐅🙊🦋👒👙👠💅🧚‍♀️💋🌸⭐️”

In the Instagram snaps, Spears wears a snakeskin-print triangle bikini top with matching bottoms, accessorized with a white lace choker necklace. The star’s long blonde hair is styled in voluminous loose waves and she is sporting a heavy black smokey eye.

Fans showed support for the “Toxic” singer in the comment section. “Britney always serves it up y’all. Miss thing ain’t playin’‼️” one person said. Another wrote, “Queen of never forgetting her eyeshadow and choker.”

Image zoom Britney Spears/ Instagram

The post comes just days after Spears shared some of her fitness goals for 2020 and gave followers a glimpse at her yoga practice in an Instagram video. The footage showed Spears wearing a purple string bikini and flowing through a number of different yoga poses outside.

RELATED: Britney Spears Shows Off Dress She Got for Christmas: ‘I Love Modeling New Clothes’

“Today I’m outside and I’m about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest, and I’m out here with my dogs and we’re going to have a beautiful day,” Spears said in the beginning of the clip.

“In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga,” she explained in the caption. “I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!!”

The singer also commented on the beautiful weather in her Instagram caption.

RELATED: Britney Spears Shares Workout Video, Reveals She’s Lost 5 Lbs. Amid Wellness Treatment

“Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️.”

Besides working on her yoga practice, Spears explained that she is also planning on running more in the new year.

“I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!!” she wrote. “I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄.”

“PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘‍♀️,” she added jokingly. “It’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!”

And a few of her celebrity pals chimed in in the comment section. “Could i come?” Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi asked. Jesse Tyler Ferguson added, “Happy new year queen!”