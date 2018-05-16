Britney Spears Will Never Get Rid of Her 'Mini Shorts' — Find Out Why

Britney Spears is no stranger to wearing glamorous gowns on the red carpet, but the singer likes to keep her daily uniform much simpler when she’s off duty.

“I like shorts. I’ve always been a shorts girl,” the 36-year-old singer tells PEOPLE exclusively about the item of clothing she’ll never get rid of. “I used to play basketball, so I like mini shorts and a tank top or a cool T-shirt. That’s what I clean my house in!”

Indeed, Spears — who’s bringing her Piece of Me tour to the East coast and Europe starting in July — is most consistently seen sporting a revealing pair of shorts on her Instagram account.

RELATED: Britney Spears Gets Hangry Just Like Everyone Else: ‘I Want a Hamburger and I Want It Now!’

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: Diners, Crop Tops & Jamie Lynn: Britney Spears Reflects on Her Iconic ‘Now and Then’ Pepsi Commercial 16 Years Later

Whether she’s working out with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, spending quality time with her sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, or holding an impromptu fashion show at her house, the star has a seemingly unlimited collection of cutoffs to pick from.

For all the details on Britney Spears’ upcoming tour and life with her tween sons, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Another classic look that Spears — whose face will be featured on limited-edition cans of soda as part of the Pepsi Generations summer campaign — will never phase out? A little black dress.

RELATED: Britney Spears Rewears ‘Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know’ Denim Shorts — 17 Years Later!

“I like just a classic black dress. I think you can’t lose with that,” she says. “When you go out somewhere, just a nice, simple classic black dress is really cute and pretty.”