Britney Spears Teases New Short Hairstyle on Instagram: 'I Cut All My Hair Off'

Judging by the tiny ponytail peeking out from under her hat, Spears most likely cut her hair into a long bob

By Hedy Phillips
Published on October 5, 2022 01:02 PM
Britney Spears/Instagram
Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears may have cut off all her hair, but she's playing coy about it.

The "Toxic" singer shared a new video to Instagram on Tuesday saying she "cut off" all her hair, adding, "I don't want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!"

In her video, she's wearing a hat to cover what could possibly be a dramatic new cut, so it's hard to tell just how much she might have chopped off. Later in the video, as she's rolling around in the sand, viewers get a better look at the back of her head, and it looks like she might be rocking a bob or lob.

Until she takes her hat off, though, we won't know for sure.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Spears, 40, has opted for long hair for most of her career, though she has played around with length in the past. The "Lucky" singer has done a couple bobs over the years, both long and short, and both straight and curly. At the 1999 MTV EMAs, Spears showed up in a short haircut with her hair's natural waves amped up into curls.

Her bob in 1999 was mid-length, and could be what she's currently hiding under her cowboy hat. She's gone shorter, though, like in 2014 when she wore her blonde hair in a short bob around her face. She styled it a few different ways that year, including in a curled-under style, as well as a wavy style. She even went for the full curl for an event to promote her lingerie brand The Intimate Britney Spears.

Britney Spears launches her collection 'The Intimate Collection' at the Ekeberg Restaurant on September 26, 2014 in Oslo, Norway.
Ragnar Singsaas/Getty

Looking back at December 1999, though, when Spears arrived at the Billboard Music Awards in her shimmery purple dress and long bob, it feels like that's the current vibe she might be settling into. In her latest Instagram, the hair is sticking out of her hat just enough that it feels like she didn't cut quite so much hair off and might have a modern bob.

Britney Spears
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

She trimmed her locks back in 2020 into a collarbone-grazing cut with plenty of layers to give it some body. "Cut my hair 💇🏼‍♀‍ !!!! You know what they say .... out with the old .... in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray 😉💋🙂✨ !!!!" Spears wrote alongside a selfie of her '90s-inspired look on Instagram, which featured face-framing pieces and curtain bangs.

The mother of two gave herself another trim earlier this summer, right after marrying Sam Asghari. The hairstyle stayed much in line with the length she'd been toying with for the past few years. However, she seemingly sewed in major extensions in August, revealing a super-long 'do that gave her serious mermaid vibes.

Now, though, it's a matter of waiting to see just how much hair Spears cut off in her massive chop. Her teeny-tiny ponytail sticking out of her hat feels right in line with a long bob that's a big step shorter than the hairstyle she previously had.

Related Articles
kristen stewart
Kristen Stewart Debuts Dark Brown Mullet at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Show
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Hair Looks Through the Years
Harry styles and Olivia Wilde go for a date night in New York City at RubiRosa Pizza Bar
Harry Styles' Go-To Hair Accessory Is His Trusty Claw Clip
Britney Spears/Twitter
Britney Spears Says She's Serving 'Evil Mermaid Vibes' as She Goes Topless to Debut New Long Hair
HELENA CHRISTENSEN
Helena Christensen Debuts Major Hair Transformation: 'It Felt Good'
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 27, 2022
Lisa Rinna Debuts a Fresh Summer Shag Haircut as She Steps Out in Head-Turning Style in N.Y.C.
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Beach Curls and Bikini Style in Vacation Snaps: 'Take Us Back'
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Curls and Bikini Style in Vacation Snaps: 'Take Us Back'
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Nicolas Cage Steps Out with Bright Red Hair in New Photos
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kcr/Shutterstock (9475763h) Kevin Federline Kevin Federline at Crazy Horse III, Las Vegas, USA - 24 Mar 2018
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari React to Kevin Federline's Claims That Her 2 Sons Don't Want to See Her
britney spears
Britney Spears Shows Off New Haircut at New Home with Sam Asghari: 'Change Is So Great'
JoJo Siwa/TikTok
JoJo Siwa Trades Pixie Cut for a Long, Shaggy Mullet in Latest TikTok — and Her Fans Have Thoughts
Jennie Kim of Black Pink
Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Britney Spears Reflects on Conservatorship in Lengthy Video: 'I Felt Like My Family Threw Me Away'
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
EMMA WATSON TO FRONT PRADA'S NEW WOMEN'S FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN
Emma Watson Returns to Her Pixie Cut Past in New Prada Fragrance Campaign