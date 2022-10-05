Britney Spears Teases New Short Hairstyle on Instagram: 'I Cut All My Hair Off'

Britney Spears may have cut off all her hair, but she's playing coy about it.

The "Toxic" singer shared a new video to Instagram on Tuesday saying she "cut off" all her hair, adding, "I don't want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!"

In her video, she's wearing a hat to cover what could possibly be a dramatic new cut, so it's hard to tell just how much she might have chopped off. Later in the video, as she's rolling around in the sand, viewers get a better look at the back of her head, and it looks like she might be rocking a bob or lob.

Until she takes her hat off, though, we won't know for sure.

Spears, 40, has opted for long hair for most of her career, though she has played around with length in the past. The "Lucky" singer has done a couple bobs over the years, both long and short, and both straight and curly. At the 1999 MTV EMAs, Spears showed up in a short haircut with her hair's natural waves amped up into curls.

Her bob in 1999 was mid-length, and could be what she's currently hiding under her cowboy hat. She's gone shorter, though, like in 2014 when she wore her blonde hair in a short bob around her face. She styled it a few different ways that year, including in a curled-under style, as well as a wavy style. She even went for the full curl for an event to promote her lingerie brand The Intimate Britney Spears.

Ragnar Singsaas/Getty

Looking back at December 1999, though, when Spears arrived at the Billboard Music Awards in her shimmery purple dress and long bob, it feels like that's the current vibe she might be settling into. In her latest Instagram, the hair is sticking out of her hat just enough that it feels like she didn't cut quite so much hair off and might have a modern bob.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

She trimmed her locks back in 2020 into a collarbone-grazing cut with plenty of layers to give it some body. "Cut my hair 💇🏼‍♀‍ !!!! You know what they say .... out with the old .... in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray 😉💋🙂✨ !!!!" Spears wrote alongside a selfie of her '90s-inspired look on Instagram, which featured face-framing pieces and curtain bangs.

The mother of two gave herself another trim earlier this summer, right after marrying Sam Asghari. The hairstyle stayed much in line with the length she'd been toying with for the past few years. However, she seemingly sewed in major extensions in August, revealing a super-long 'do that gave her serious mermaid vibes.

Now, though, it's a matter of waiting to see just how much hair Spears cut off in her massive chop. Her teeny-tiny ponytail sticking out of her hat feels right in line with a long bob that's a big step shorter than the hairstyle she previously had.