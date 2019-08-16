Britney Spears Posted a Pic of $6K 'Never Worn' Snakeskin Louboutins — and Fans Have Plenty of Thoughts

Britney Spears loves giving her fans a peek inside her wardrobe on social media. But some followers weren’t happy with her most recent closet find.

On Thursday, the pop singer, 37, posted a photo to Instagram of her first pair of Christian Louboutin heels — green snakeskin stilettos! — sitting on a countertop in what appears to be her closet.

“Four years ago I bought my first pair of Christian Louboutin snakeskin heels that were 6,000 dollars,” Spears wrote in the caption. “PS I’ve never worn them !!!! 🙄🙄.”

Some critics disagreed with the hefty price of the Louboutins. “Must be nice to flaunt your overindulgence” one user wrote. “Meanwhile, we have people who can’t afford their next meal. Here’s an idea, instead of spending that sort of money on nonsense, donate it.”

Others gave Spears backlash for buying animal-skin shoes in the first place and the ethics behind it.

“Congrats on contributing to animal cruelty, all for nothing,” a fan wrote, while another fan commented “ You paid 6k to have an animal tortured & killed. Then you brag about how it was for nothing but status.”

However, some of her followers took the post a little more lightheartedly, “It’s frikken snake-skin, it’s not like she shot a bear” a fan said. “Calm down people. Props to you Brit, darn haters.”

Even RuPaul’s Drag Race member and Brittney Spears impersonator, Derrick Barry, wrote a friendly comment. “Don’t tell your snake from the VMAs,” the TV personality said. “They’ll be terrified. 🐍.”

Spears has yet to respond to fans, but she hasn’t been shy about defending herself on social media in the past. When critics called out the pop princess in May for not posting her own videos on Instagram, she put on quite the fashion show to prove them wrong.

“For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday,” she said in an Instagram video in a floral cropped top. “So, you’re wrong. But I hope you like it.”

Since then, Spears has posted a variety of original content, including selfies, workout videos and her latest closet finds ($6,000 snakeskin shoes, included).