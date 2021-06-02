"I never show my a— on Instagram and no ... I'm not wearing a thong," Britney Spears wrote

Britney Spears Posts Rare Instagram Pic of Her Butt While Dancing in Neon Swimsuit: 'Enjoy!'

Britney Spears is showing off a new side of herself on Instagram!

On Tuesday, the "Toxic" singer, 39, shared to the social media platform a gallery of photos of herself boogying down in a neon yellow swimsuit, explaining in her caption that she was taking a risk that she "never" takes before.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I never show my a— on Instagram," Spears admitted, adding, "And no ... I'm not wearing a thong 😳😳😳 !!!!"

"Oh well ... here's my a— ladies and gents 🍑🍑🍑 !!!!" she said. "Enjoy 😜😜😜😉😉😉 !!!!"

In the images, Spears can be seen from all angles wearing a bright one-piece with a black furry coat, knee-high white boots, and a black choker.

"YELLOW 💛💛💛 !!!! I know ... pix are a little blurry but my phone kept moving around soooo that's why 😂😂😂 !!!!" the pop star said. "I took these yesterday for fun 💚💚💚."

Spears also shared a dance video set to "Kiss" by Prince in another post. "As Julia Roberts says in Pretty Woman .. don't you just love @Prince 😍💜🎸 ???!!!" she wrote.

In recent weeks, Spears has been showing off her style in a variety of dance videos.

Last month, she debuted a new look — ditching her signature blonde tresses for pastel pink hair in a series of dance photos and videos shared to her Instagram.

One video, posted on May 10, has the "Circus" songstress twirling around in a catsuit and high heels while whipping her pink hair back and forth.

"SHE WANTS TO MOVE 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 !!!!!" Spears wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She later posted images and footage of herself rocking a green catsuit, writing that "I missed Halloween last year 🎃👻😱 …. Any ideas on who I should be this year ????"