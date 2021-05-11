Britney Spears Shows Off New Bubblegum Pink Hair Wearing a Sexy Leopard-Print Catsuit

Britney Spears just debuted her new hair hue in the fiercest way possible.

The 39-year-old pop star has rocked her signature golden blonde hair color for decades (with the exception of a brief stint as a brunette in then mid-'00s), but she just made a big change. Spears unveiled pastel pink hair on Instagram as she channeled her inner Catwoman in a curve-hugging leopard-print onesie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer's new hair color — which transitions from a warm blonde at the roots to a soft, bubblegum pink shade at the ends — got the attention from fans who quickly came up with a new nickname for the star.

"Pinkney!!!! 😍," one fan commented.

Britney Spears Instagram Credit: Britney Spears Instagram

"Queen of pink hair," someone else wrote.

Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.

Spears posted a second video on Instagram after debuting the color where she enthusiastically danced around in her catsuit and high heels while whipping her pink hair back and forth. "SHE WANTS TO MOVE 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 !!!!!" the "Toxic" singer captioned the Instagram post.

Britney Spears Instagram Credit: Britney Spears Instagram

That same day, Spears took a walk down memory lane as she shared a slideshow of her throwback photos from the early 2000s. She shared plenty of her fashion favorites, from multiple Crossroads premiere looks to some of her performance ensembles on stage.

"Bringing it back to the 2000s when everything was simpler before social media !!!! Should I bring these outfits back 😜💁🏼‍♀️👗📸 ???? PS I copied @reesewitherspoon 😉🤷🏼‍♀️🙊 !!!!" Spears said.

Reese Witherspoon replied in the comments with multiple heart eye emojis. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon commented, "BRING BACK EVERY OUTFIT 🙌🏻."

Spears previously opened up about feeling pressure to always look picture-perfect as a young pop star growing up in the public eye. But lately, she's been embracing her natural beauty.

"For the first time in my life I'm going without lots and lots of makeup !!!!!!" Spears proclaimed on her Instagram post in September alongside a video that showed off her skin.

"These clips show a closer look at my face …. which is very scary for me 😳😳😳 ... you can actually see my freckles !!!!" she said.

The star went on to say that her experience living in the public eye from such a young age took a toll on her, especially when it came to comments made about her appearance. "Growing up in Hollywood can be hard !!!! It's all about looks .... and the press can be pretty mean ….. 'why does she look so old' ... 'why does she look so young' ... 'why is she too big' ... 'why is she too skinny' 😡😡😡😡 ?!?!!!!" the singer continued.