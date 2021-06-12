Britney Spears has several tattoos on her body, including two hidden on her lower hip and a pair of pink dice inked on her left wrist

Britney Spears Shows Off Her 'Favorite' Tattoo That 'You Never See' While Wearing Neon Pink Swimsuit

Britney Spears is proud of her ink.

On Friday, the "Toxic" singer, 39, shared a photo of herself showing off what she called her "favorite" tattoo in her body art collection.

The shot showed Spears wearing a neon pink swimsuit while lifting her hair to show a small design inked on the back of her neck.

"Hot pink makes my tan pop 🌸👙🌸!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It's Hebrew, it's a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!!"

The pop star added, "It's my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it 😉😉😉 !!!!!"

The post comes days after Spears shared a dance video in which she's seen wearing the same backless one-piece.

In the clip, the "…Baby One More Time" hitmaker completed her look with a pair of knee-high white boots.

"PINK is the new RED 🌸🎀🌷!!!!!" she captioned the video.

In a since-deleted Instagram post from March 2020, the songstress contemplated getting rid of the dice tattoo, saying at the time that "I don't even like ink …. guess I should remove it ?!?!!!!"

"Albert Einstein once said 'God does not play dice with the universe' …. so maybe I shouldn't have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm ?????? !!!!!" she quipped.

A month later, Spears opened up about another one of her tattoos and questioned the meaning behind its design.