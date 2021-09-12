The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Sunday after more than four years of dating

Britney Spears Shows Off Diamond Engagement Ring from Sam Asghari — See Her New Bling

Britney Spears is engaged — and can't stop flashing her new diamond ring!

The singer, 39, shared the big news on Instagram Sunday, in a video complication modeling the ring in various poses. She captioned the post, "I can't f—ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"

Her fiancé, Sam Asghari, 27, also shared the happy news on his Instagram account, featuring a pic of the couple kissing as Spears flashed the camera with her ring finger and new bling.

Spears' engagement ring, featuring a round-cut diamond on a plain silver band, was designed by N.Y.C.-based jeweler Roman Malayev. According to Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen, "[Malayev] couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring."

Cohen confirmed the engagement in a statement saying, "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

The singer and actor-fitness enthusiast were first romantically linked after meeting on set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and have been dating for over four years.

In August, Spears praised her now-fiancé on Instagram for helping her through the "hardest years" of her life.

"Not only has this cute asshole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook 👨🏽‍🍳!" Spears wrote, who has fought to end her 13-year conservatorship this year. "Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star 🌟🏎️👗🤓 !!!!"

The Iranian-born actor opened up in an interview with Forbes in March about the beginning of his relationship with Spears and admitted he was ready to take the next step in his career — and relationship.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going," he told Forbes at the time. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

Spears gave a cute shoutout to his "dad" vibes in a series of hiking pics shared on Instagram in July.

"@SamAsghari looks like such a dad in these pics 😂😂😂," she captioned the post.