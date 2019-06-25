Britney Spears Shows Off Her Souvenirs from 'Beautiful' Turks and Caicos Trip: 'Coolest Hats Ever'

Image zoom Britney Spears Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears may be about to leave Turks and Caicos, but she picked up the cutest souvenirs to remember her trip.

“Today is my last day here in Turks and Caicos, and these are the beautiful purchases that I got to remember this beautiful, beautiful place,” Spears, 37, said in a video post to her Instagram on Monday. The “Lucky” singer wore a black choker necklace, a sunflower-printed crop top, and kept her long blonde hair down and wavy.

She followed up the introduction with a photo of her haul: a straw hat with a wide pink band, two bracelets, a bottle of peachy-pink colored nail polish, and a white baseball cap with “Amanyara” written in silver lettering. The latter is the name of a luxury resort in Turks and Caicos.

“Coolest hats ever here .. so much fun,” the pop star captioned the post.

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, left a sweet comment on the post. “Being humble is what you preach without even knowing ❤️” he said.

Spears has been vacationing in the Caribbean with her mom, Lynne, and the tropical getaway comes not long after a romantic trip to Miami, Florida, with Asghari.

“Miami with mi amor @samasghari 🌸👙🛥” she captioned an Instagram post earlier this month, sharing shots of herself in a one-shouldered yellow bikini and black baseball cap, and Asghari in red swim trunks. Asghari also shared photos of the trip on his account, saying in his caption, “305 with my Lioness ♥️ @britneyspears.”

The singer’s fun in the sun comes after some new legal battles, including a new restraining order against her ex-manager Sam Lutfi. Lynne has also filed a legal motion to be kept informed of all matters having to do with her daughter’s conservatorship.

The mother-daughter trip also comes amidst Spears’ continued focus on her health.

In April, Spears left a facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment.” Since leaving the facility, Spears has received outpatient therapy, and has appeared in good spirits in recent months. At the end of May, the pop star said in a social media post that “after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly!!!!!”

Her mom has also expressed support for her daughter online, saying “I promise you won’t feel this way forever,” in an April Instagram post.