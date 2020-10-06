Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo of Herself Dressed Down: ‘I Can Get Insecure’

“Sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then,” Britney Spears wrote

Even Britney Spears takes a day off from dressing up sometimes.

On Monday, the 38-year-old pop star shared a rare series of photos featuring herself dressed down in her comfiest clothes — a flannel, cuffed blue jeans, sandals and glasses.

“Instagram versus Reality !!!!” she began the caption for the photo series. “I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!!”

The “Toxic” singer went on to reveal that she often feels “insecure” in photos that she isn't "prepared for," explaining why she usually chooses to dress up.

“I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!!” Spears wrote. “It takes a lot of strength to do that !!!”

Sharing a "fun fact" with fans about her past, Spear then said, "PS another fun fact about me …. instead of cheerleading I played ball 🏀 in school and I was the point guard … I called the shots 😜🎪 but dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season 😂🙊🤣 !!!!!”

The singer posts regular updates on her social media for fans, often opening up about different aspects of her life. Last month, she posted a photo of herself wearing less makeup than usual and discussed how she has always felt pressure to look perfect.

"For the first time in my life I'm going without lots and lots of makeup !!!!!!" Spears wrote on her Instagram at the time, alongside a video that showed off her skin. "These clips show a closer look at my face …. which is very scary for me 😳😳😳 ... you can actually see my freckles !!!!".

The "Lucky" singer went on to say that her experience living in the public eye from such a young age took a toll on her, especially when it came to comments made about her appearance.