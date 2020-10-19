Britney Spears Shares Her Beach Day Essentials While Posing in Snakeskin-Print String Bikini

Spears wanted to give her beach day bikini "another shot" by wearing it in her latest Instagram video

Britney Spears is queen of the beach!

The superstar singer, 38, shared a bikini-clad video of herself on Monday wearing a snakeskin-print string top and bottom, accessorized with a pendant stone necklace, textured waves and smokey eye makeup to give a beach day PSA.

"So this is the exact same bathing suit I wore like three days ago to the beach, but I said, 'Hey why not give it another shot?'" Spears began the video, referencing her outing in Malibu last week, where she was photographed lounging in the sand and even doing some yoga moves near the ocean.

She continued by saying while she was at it, she wanted to share the five "most important" things to bring to the beach. Her recs? A towel, oil, sunscreen, a dog and a hat.

She abruptly ends the video by saying she's "going to go to her jacuzzi now" as she struts off screen in her skimpy swimsuit.

Image zoom Britney Spears/Instagram

On Friday, she shared a portion of that beach day yoga session with a three-minute video on Instagram set to "Orinoco Flow" by Enya.

"This was a much needed break from my house cleaning 🙄🙄🙄," she began the lengthy caption, explaining that it took two hours, and three different location changes to find the best lighting. "But unfortunately it was a gray and hazy day ... that’s why it looks this way 😡😡😡 !!! I got home and was like CRAP 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!"

She continued, "Anyhow ... on a POSITIVE note ... from the car the surfers look like little ants out there .... but up close it’s like a whole new mystical universe !!!! And yes ... that’s ME standing for hours in the water just watching 🙄🙄🙄🙄😂 !!!! I didn’t even care because it was so much fun ... here’s to a day of MAGIC 💋💋💋💋💋💋🎀🎀🎀 !!!!"

Spears added a "PS" to the end, writing that she knows her yoga is "by no means done perfectly .... because I’m not perfect nor will I ever be !!!! Before you judge go try this for two hours !!!"

In addition to posting new Instagram photos posing in peasant blouses and documenting her dancing sweat sessions, she recently gave fans a rare glimpse of herself dressed down in a flannel, cuffed blue jeans, sandals and glasses.

“Instagram versus Reality !!!!” she began the caption for the photo series. “I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!!”

The “Toxic” singer went on to reveal that she often feels “insecure” in photos that she isn't "prepared for," explaining why she usually chooses to dress up.