Britney Spears shared a peek at her wedding veil as fiancé Sam Asghari teased, "The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after"

Britney Spears Shares Glimpse of Wedding Look as Fiancé Sam Asghari Says Date 'Has Been Set'

Britney Spears is ready to be a bride!

The 40-year-old singer gave fans a peek at her wedding-day look on Instagram over the weekend, while introducing fans to her cat Wendy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!" Spears wrote Sunday, alongside a snapshot of the feline sitting atop white tulle fabric.

Earlier in the day, Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari posted a throwback photo of himself and the singer kissing to his Instagram Story, in which she held up her ring finger to show off her bling.

"Our lives has [sic] been a real fairytale. Happy Mother's Day to you my soon to be queen," wrote Asghari, 28. Apparently alluding to their upcoming nuptials, he continued, "Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after."

Britney Spears Shares Glimpse of Wedding Look as Fiancé Sam Asghari Teases a Date 'Has Been Set' Britney Spears' cat and wedding veil | Credit: Britney Spears Instagram; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Britney Spears Shares Glimpse of Wedding Look as Fiancé Sam Asghari Teases a Date 'Has Been Set' Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Sam Asghari Instagram

In November 2021, Spears wrote on Instagram that Donatella Versace would be designing her wedding dress for her wedding to Asghari.

The "Toxic" singer shared a series of photos on Instagram at the time, which showed her posing in a pink tulle gown.

Anticipating fan speculation, Spears clarified that the frilly look wasn't the ensemble she'll be sporting when she says "I do," writing, "No ... this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah!!!!"

"Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!" she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Sam Asghari Tells Fiancée Britney Spears, "The World Is Ours Baby," in Sweet Instagram Post

Spears and Asghari have been romantically linked since 2016. After they got engaged in September 2021, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen said in a statement to PEOPLE that the couple was "deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

The "Gimme More" singer announced on Instagram last month she and Asghari are "having a baby." Posting an image of a pink tea set and matching flowers, she wrote in the caption that she took a "pregnancy test" after her latest vacation.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!' So I got a pregnancy test," the former X Factor judge wrote, adding, "And uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …"