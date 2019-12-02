Britney Spears' Sexiest (and Most Stylish) Instagram Photos

The pop star is a pro at showcasing her abs
By Emily Kirkpatrick
December 02, 2019 11:53 AM

Kicking Things Off

Britney Spears/Instagram

It’s not a stretch to say that Brit enjoys working out in her bikini.

Beach Bums

Britney Spears/Instagram

The star and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, have a cheeky cuddle aboard a boat.

TAKING IT EASY

To recuperate after ending her Las Vegas residency, the star hit the beach with her boys to “enjoy the warm weather” and posted a series of Instagram photos modeling her bright yellow bikini with pleated trim from every angle. 

GIMME MORE

Britney Spears Instagram

The pop star showed off her abs in a white string bikini top and blue sweatpants she pulled down extra low.

STAYING FOCUSED

Britney Spears/Instagram

The queen of pop proved all workouts are better with teeny tiny booty shorts and neon purple rope lights.

THE PATENTED WAIST GRAB

Britney Spears/Instagram

Much like the way Kylie will grab a handful of t-shirt to show off her stomach in selfies, Britney’s signature move is pulling down her waistband to add just a few more inches of abs to any ensemble.

LOUNGING POOLSIDE

Britney Spears/Instagram

While this shot is ostensibly all about that gorgeous landscape, posing poolside is also the perfect way to demonstrate your abs are as flat as this body of water.

STRAPPY ONE-PIECE

Britney Spears/Instagram

When it comes to swimsuits, Spears’ motto seems to be the more straps the better.

SHOPPING SELFIE

Britney Spears/Instagram

A sneaky mid-shopping selfie is perfect for when your abs are looking particularly on point.

SLUMBER PARTY

Britney Spears/Instagram

This is of course a shot from her music video with Tinashe, but the pop star pretty much always looks like she just stepped out of a daydream. 

PIECE OF ME TOUR

Britney Spears/Instagram

This photo begs the question, if Brit only wore bodysuits and thigh-high boots from now on, would you hold it against her?

PRE-GRAMMY GLAM

Britney Spears/Instagram

While Spears wore this to a pre-Grammy gala, we wouldn’t put it past her to also just casually wear this sheer gown around the house.

BEACH PHOTO SHOOT

Britney Spears/Instagram

If you don’t do a full blown photo shoot every single time you hit the beach in a two-piece, did you ever even really go?

HEADLESS SELFIE

Britney Spears/Instagram

Who needs a face when you’re serving up body?

WORKOUT SESH

Britney Spears/Instagram

The pop star takes her gym time very seriously, almost as seriously as her gym time selfies.

SELFIE SPLIT

Britney Spears/Instagram

Before you say ‘I’m extra,’ ask yourself are you even doing as much as Britney Spears’ once a day split selfie?

JANE FONDA PROTÉGÉ

Britney Spears/Instagram

In fact, with her penchant for workout videos and barely-there clothing, the singer just might be the second coming of Jane Fonda.

ALL EYES ON HER

Britney Spears/Instagram

Because a background would only take away from the true spectacle that is her physique.

BRIT WEARS SHORT-SHORTS

Source: Britney Spears Instagram

Just in case you had any doubt Spears has the largest collection of teeny-tiny shorts known to man.

STRING BIKINI SWEAT SESH

Britney Spears/Instagram

Doesn’t everyone workout in a string bikini top?

MILLENNIAL TRENDSETTER

Britney Spears/Instagram

Allow Britney to model every millennial trend that she actually pioneered and you’ll want to revive in 2017.

INSTAGRAM BOYFRIEND

Britney Spears/Instagram

What are boyfriends for if they can’t help you do the most for the gram?

ABS AND SWEATS

Britney Spears/Instagram

The first rule of having abs as good at Britney’s: find a way to show them off at any cost, even when your t-shirt and sweats are trying to sabotage you.

PASTORAL COORDINATION

Britney Spears/Instagram

Another Brit pro tip: Match your sports bra and hot pants to the landscape for maximum selfie opportunities

BEACH ANGEL

The beach angel is the pop star’s favorite pose to strike seaside, and it doesn’t hurt that it also happens to show off her bod to advantage.

VACATION LIFE

In the words of Kenny Chesney: No shirt, no shoes, no problem.

