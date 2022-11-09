Britney Spears Says Khloé Kardashian Inspired Her to Crimp Her Hair: 'How Hot Is That' Spears called the “beautiful” Kardashian sister “the reason I crimp my hair now” in a new tweet By Bailey Richards Bailey Richards Twitter Editorial Intern, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 08:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Britney Spears/instagram, Khloe Kardashian/instagram Crimp me baby one more time! Khloé Kardashian inspired Britney Spears to pick up her crimping iron again. On Tuesday, the "Toxic" singer, 40, shared a tweet calling the youngest Kardashian sister "beautiful" alongside a photo of the reality star wearing long, curly blonde locks. "She's the reason I crimp my hair now," Spears said in the tweet. "How f'n hot is that." Britney Spears Teases New Short Hairstyle on Instagram: 'I Cut All My Hair Off' The pop icon admitted that she hasn't quite nailed the look yet: "But I don't see how hers is more puffy !!! I'm working on it." The 38-year-old reality star sent the love right back to Spears, calling the Grammy winner "beautiful" and "sweet." "I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not Ha," the mother of two wrote in her reply. 'You Just Got Krissed!' Kardashian Sisters Dress Up As Mother for Her 67th Birthday The Kardashians star may not have crimped her own locks, but she did share a step-by-step guide for Spears — and anyone else who wants to recreate the look. "I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume and used texturing spray," she wrote. "sounds like a lot lol." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Big sister Kim also chimed in, sharing Spears' tweet about Khloé with the caption "She sure is!"