    Britney Spears Says Khloé Kardashian Inspired Her to Crimp Her Hair: 'How Hot Is That'

    Spears called the “beautiful” Kardashian sister “the reason I crimp my hair now” in a new tweet

    By
    Published on November 9, 2022 08:26 PM
    Britney Spears Says Khloé Kardashian Inspired Her to Crimp Her Hair: ‘How Hot Is That’
    Photo: Britney Spears/instagram, Khloe Kardashian/instagram

    Crimp me baby one more time!

    Khloé Kardashian inspired Britney Spears to pick up her crimping iron again.

    On Tuesday, the "Toxic" singer, 40, shared a tweet calling the youngest Kardashian sister "beautiful" alongside a photo of the reality star wearing long, curly blonde locks.

    "She's the reason I crimp my hair now," Spears said in the tweet. "How f'n hot is that."

    The pop icon admitted that she hasn't quite nailed the look yet: "But I don't see how hers is more puffy !!! I'm working on it."

    The 38-year-old reality star sent the love right back to Spears, calling the Grammy winner "beautiful" and "sweet."

    "I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not Ha," the mother of two wrote in her reply.

    The Kardashians star may not have crimped her own locks, but she did share a step-by-step guide for Spears — and anyone else who wants to recreate the look.

    "I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume and used texturing spray," she wrote. "sounds like a lot lol."

    Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

    Big sister Kim also chimed in, sharing Spears' tweet about Khloé with the caption "She sure is!"