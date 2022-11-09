Britney Spears Says Khloé Kardashian Inspired Her to Crimp Her Hair: ‘How Hot Is That’

Crimp me baby one more time!

Khloé Kardashian inspired Britney Spears to pick up her crimping iron again.

On Tuesday, the "Toxic" singer, 40, shared a tweet calling the youngest Kardashian sister "beautiful" alongside a photo of the reality star wearing long, curly blonde locks.

"She's the reason I crimp my hair now," Spears said in the tweet. "How f'n hot is that."

The pop icon admitted that she hasn't quite nailed the look yet: "But I don't see how hers is more puffy !!! I'm working on it."

The 38-year-old reality star sent the love right back to Spears, calling the Grammy winner "beautiful" and "sweet."

"I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not Ha," the mother of two wrote in her reply.

The Kardashians star may not have crimped her own locks, but she did share a step-by-step guide for Spears — and anyone else who wants to recreate the look.

"I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume and used texturing spray," she wrote. "sounds like a lot lol."

Big sister Kim also chimed in, sharing Spears' tweet about Khloé with the caption "She sure is!"