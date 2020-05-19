The singer said she "never felt pretty enough" to expose her forehead

Britney Spears Grew Up Feeling Like an 'Ugly Duckling' But Her Bangs Make Her Feel 'Protected'

For Britney Spears, bangs are more than just a hairstyle — they're a confidence booster!

On Monday, the "Toxic" singer explained in a lengthy Instagram post that from the time she was a little girl to now, her bangs have always made her feel better about her appearance.

"I know I need bangs 😜😜 !!!!!" Spears shared. "Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?!"

Growing up, the 38-year-old recalled feeling like "an ugly duckling" and that she "never felt pretty enough" to expose her forehead under her bangs.

"I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday," the singer began. "It was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling."

Spears remembered going to a modeling agency and being told she "wasn't pretty enough" and decided to go home and try out a new look.

"'Maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead,'" she recalled thinking. "I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous 🤣 !!!! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool .... and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!!"

The artist continued that "people choose different ways to protect themselves" and for her, that means showing off her bangs.

"When I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected ... almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️💖🌸 !!!" she wrote.

Spears has been open about her struggles with self-esteem in the past.

Last November, the superstar singer revealed that she deals with a lack of confidence that in turn affects her posture.

“Body language is everything! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect[sic] your mood …. I have self esteem problems so I slouch,” she wrote on Instagram.

Spears said that she does stretches with her trainer to build up back strength and improve her stance.

“These poses help me everyday become stronger and it’s quite fun doing them … I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I’m not used to the feeling of my back being out!!!!” she said.

The mom of two also shared a video of her practice, starting with an explanation of her movements.