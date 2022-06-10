Because when you're the Princess of Pop, one bridal look is never enough! See all of Britney Spears' wedding day ensembles

Britney Spears Pulls Off 3 Outfit Changes at Her Wedding Reception with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears was all about gimme more when it came to her wedding day style, wearing four different looks for her nuptials to Sam Asghari on Thursday in Los Angeles.

For the ceremony, Spears, 40, walked down the aisle in an elegant, custom Atelier Versace gown — accessorized with a pop star twist thanks to the white choker and short fingerless tulle gloves. She teamed the design with a 15-foot tulle veil with satin trim and white satin pumps, both Versace.

After saying "I Do," the superstar singer then kicked off her heels and and threw on her go-to silhouette — the mini dress. During the reception, Spears celebrated in three more looks including a black Versace tuxedo dress, followed by a two-toned outfit (not pictured), and ended the night in a red mini dress with fringe detailing on the sleeves.

"We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends," Spears told Vogue of the wedding. "We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds."

"Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me," Donatella said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"

On Instagram, Donatella shared a photo of the bride with the A-list guests at the wedding, writing, "Iconic women supporting THE Iconic Woman. Congratulations Britney, we love. you."

Asghari, 28, changed his look for the reception too.

The groom also wore custom Atelier Versace (a black wool tuxedo featuring a double-breasted peak lapel jacket with silk satin details, plus pants with a banded belt at the waist) for the cereomny. He styled the tux with a white dress shirt with traditional smoking collar, a matching black silk bowtie and coordinating loafers.

To dance the night away with this bride, he slipped into a navy suit worn over a black T-shirt embroidered with "Britney & Sam."

Spears teased on her social media channels that Donatella and the Versace team were going to play a big part in her wedding day looks.

In March, Donatella visited Spears in LA for wedding dress fittings. In a series of photos and a video posted to the "Toxic" singer's Instagram, the couple was joined by the famed designer. The trio was all smiles — Spears dressed in a boho style top and low-rise white shorts and Donatella in sexy neon separates.

"Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good 💕🌹🌹 …" Spears captioned the Instagram gallery.

Spears is a longtime fan and friend of the Versace brand. In May 2021, Donatella posted a sweet throwback of Spears wearing Versace in the early 2000s.

"This is flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace," Donatella captioned the post, which shows Spears and the designer posing together. For the occasion, Spears wore a one-shoulder gown adorned with a rainbow sequin pattern.

For the designer, dressing Spears for her wedding day was a very special moment.