Britney Spears may not be performing on stage these days, but she just put on a stellar show for fans on Instagram.

The pop princess, 37, posted one of her popular at-home fashion show videos (a regular feature on her Instagram feed dating back to 2017), proving once and for all that no one can rock a mini-dress and sky-high stilettos quite like Britney.

The two-part Instagram (originally a three-part post until Spears deleted the first one and reposted a few minutes later without the third picture) starts with a disclaimer video, in which Spears addresses her followers wearing a cropped floral blouse and heavy black eyeliner, “For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So, you’re wrong. But I hope you like it.”

Part two (now deleted) was an #OOTD picture of Spears in her signature figure-hugging mini dress which featured a keyhole neckline and short peplum sleeves. Spears has since posted the picture again — this time, on its own, with the simple caption, “l’été,” which means “the summer” in French.

But the real must-see moment of the Instagram post is the third installment: a video complication of not one, not two, but three different outfits.

Although her 2017 catwalk videos were usually filmed indoors, Spears appears to strut down the porch outside her home for this one. Aside from her dance moves (a simple back-and-forth sway), the most interesting part of the video is the song choice: “Man Down” by Rihanna, a reggae track with lyrics about, as the name suggests, shooting a man.

Spears has made headlines several times this year. First, when her father, Jamie Spears, suffered a life-threatening colon rupture, then when she entered an “all-encompassing wellness facility” and finally, in relation to her ongoing conservatorship hearings.

In April, the “Piece of Me” singer took to Instagram to reassure fans that she was doing okay, despite rumors that her family forced her into treatment. A source close to Spears confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer made the decision to get help all on her own.

Later that month, Spears checked out of the facility (a source told PEOPLE that her boyfriend, Sam Ashgari picked her up). She’s since been very active on social media, posting mostly selfies and workout videos to her Instagram.