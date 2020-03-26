Britney Spears Puts on a Fashion Show While Social Distancing: ‘I Guess I’m Bored’

Britney Spears is turning her home into her own personal runway as she models some new spring looks while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday, Spears, 38, shared a clip on Instagram, which shows her striking a number of poses in an array of clothing options, explaining, “Okay I guess I’m bored..”

The “Womanizer” singer opened up the virtual fashion show by wearing an orange, one-shoulder drape-like dress.

Spears paired the look with a black choker and a high pony tail. While still modeling the ensemble, Spears took her hair down from the ponytail and swooped it to one side.

Next up, Spears rocked a fuchsia pink dress, which featured ruffled sleeves. For her final look, Spears showed off a yellow crop top that also had ruffled sleeves.

“In my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had!!!!” Spears wrote. “I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn’t work🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes 😂😂😅 anyhow I got this cute video!!!”

The star shared that she got “tired of being still” so she decided to “go dance in this orange dress… and you know what I just learned today?!?!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth and that’s how I felt when I put it on!!!!! PS obviously joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds… the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record 😂 !!!! #joking #workbitch.”

In addition to showing of her style while in self isolation, Spears is encouraging her followers to spread positivity amid the pandemic.

Last week, the pop star shared an image to her Instagram which read, “Nobody watches you harder than the people that can’t stand you.” In the caption, she addressed the criticism she has been getting over a series of photos she posted from March 2 to March 5, which show her standing in front of a red wall wearing the same lacy white one-piece bathing suit both solo and with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26.

“I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit,” Spears began her message. “For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all !!!! I’ve never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background !!!!” (Spears previously shared a picture of herself wearing what appears to be another white one-piece bathing suit in September.)

“Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know,” she continued. “This goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!!”

Spears then referenced the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, writing that the “hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another …. !!!!!!”

