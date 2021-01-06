The pop star's fans were quick to call her "Godney" in the comments

Britney Spears Posts Hazy Backlit Selfie: 'Looks Like the Light of God Coming In'

Britney Spears is getting creative with her Instagram selfies.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old singer captured and posted an ethereal photo of herself by experimenting with some back lighting. “Looks like the light of God coming in☀️🤭🤫🤓✨ !!!!!” she wrote alongside the photo, in which she's sporting a white lace blouse and voluminous loose waves.

Spears’ fans and followers jokingly called the pop icon “Godney” in the comment section.

“Godney is coming,” one person wrote. “GODNEY. Freedom is coming 🙌🏻💕💕💕🙏🏻” a second added.

The new selfie comes a few a few weeks after the singer debuted a layered shoulder-length hairstyle on Instagram with her signature triple-selfie series. But it appears she's already brought back her extensions for 2021.

“Cut my hair 💇🏼‍♀‍ !!!! You know what they say .... out with the old .... in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray 😉💋🙂✨ !!!!” Spears wrote alongside a selfie of her '90s-inspired look, which features face-framing pieces and curtain bangs.c

The "Matches" singer's hair reveal came on the same day as a court hearing in her ongoing conservatorship battle. Ahead of the hearing, Spears' father Jamie spoke out after her lawyer said last month that Spears is afraid of him.

Talking to CNN on Tuesday, the 68-year-old revealed that he has not spoken to Spears since August when Spears' attorney filed to remove him as conservator. Before then, he said the two were "on good terms."

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much," Jamie told CNN. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally."

"I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family," he added.

A rep for Spears has not commented.

Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen described the two's relationship as "not that different than your average father-daughter relationship."

"There has always been a mutual love and respect for each other," Thoreen told the outlet. "Until Britney's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship."

"In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation," she added.

Jamie and his lawyer's new statements come about a month after a source close to Spears told PEOPLE that the singer has "had issues" with Jamie "for a long time" and that the two hadn't spoken in a year.