Britney Spears Dances While Wearing Sheer, Leopard-Print Catsuit: 'I Found My Body'

The star showed off several different outfits during one of her Instagram fashion shows — and danced along to Pharrell Williams' "Happy"

Britney Spears is bringing back one of her most iconic styles.

On Wednesday, the "Toxic" singer, 39, modeled a series of different outfits in a quick-change video on Instagram, including one of her favorite 2000s looks — a catsuit.

In the fashion show-style video, set to Pharrell Williams' "Happy," Spears first rocks a green mini skirt with a shearling-lined black leather jacket and motorcycle boots before transitioning to her next look.

Spears then appears from behind a curtain wearing a velvet and mesh leopard-print catsuit. The singer paired the look with a pair of black pumps and meowed to the camera.

Fans of the look are in luck: Spears' exact Yandy "Velvet Touch" leopard bodystocking is still in stock for $49.95.

The artist quickly swapped her catsuit for a white long-sleeve crop top with a pair of white denim shorts before putting on a pink floral minidress for her final look.

"I found my cat suit 🐾 … No luck finding my mask but at least I found my body 🙀😂💋!!!!" Spears captioned the video. "Stay joyful my friends and do what makes you happy by darn it ☀️☀️☀️!!!! God bless 💋💋💋"

Many of Spears' friends and followers applauded the singer for her outfit parade in the comments of the post.

"MEOW 💕😽😽😽," Chrishell Stause wrote, while make-up artist Jordan Liberty added, "Ok but for real this is a good one.👏"

"I need that bodysuit immediately 👏 looking good Brit!!! ❤️❤️❤️," another user replied.

The "Circus" singer continued to share happy posts on Instagram this week, including a video about getting her COVID vaccine alongside her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

"What did you think of the vaccine?" Asghari, 27, asked Spears on camera.

"The people on the internet said it was really bad like a bullet through your arm," she responded. "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

The couple then gives each other a high-five. Spears captioned the post by quoting Sacha Baron Cohen's "Great success!" line in Borat. "Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉 …. Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!"