Britney Spears Models a Trio of Colorful Bikinis on Hawaiian Escape amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, flew to Hawaii a day after she made a virtual court appearance to ask for an end to her conservatorship

Britney Spears expressed herself in a range of colorful bikinis during her Hawaii vacation, which she took amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

On Wednesday, the "Toxic" singer, 39, shared a video of herself modeling a variety of swimsuits she wore on the trip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Set to "Trampoline" by SHAED, the clip featured Spears posing in a pink tie-front two-piece, a yellow bikini with ruffled detailing, and a red string bikini.

She modeled all three sets of swimwear while wearing yellow pumps and mirrored sunglasses.

"💋💋💋," she captioned the clip on her Instagram.

Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari flew to Maui on June 24, a day after she made a virtual court appearance to ask for an end to her conservatorship.

"Britney is excited to be back in Hawaii. It's her favorite place. She can't get enough. She would move there if she could," a source told PEOPLE. "Sam has a career in L.A. though so it would be hard for him to move."

"This past week was very stressful for both of them. They are trying to enjoy a few quiet days together," the source added.

On Monday, Asghari, 27, posted a video of the couple — who have been dating for nearly five years after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video — working out at the gym.

"Team flex over here," Asghari wrote, to which Spears reshared on her Instagram Story with the caption: "Mental and physical health comes before anything at this point ☀️ 💪🏼!!!"

In her emotional statement on last week, Spears said she wants to marry and have a child with Asghari but cannot, due to an IUD required by her conservators.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children," Spears alleged.

The judge told Spears that she needs to file a formal motion to end her conservatorship. During the hearing, Spears was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, a friend of the couple says Asghari is also ready to start a family with Spears.