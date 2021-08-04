The pop star showed off her "favorite" new swimwear in a cute Instagram video

Britney Spears Models Target Bikinis While Joking She's 'Not Ready to Shop at Old Lady Stores'

Target's swimwear section is Britney Spears-approved.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old pop star posted an Instagram video of herself showing off two bikinis she picked up from the discount retail giant as she danced to Dua Lipa's "Levitating." For her first look, Spears chose a blue-and-white striped underwire style, paired with a floppy straw hat, a choker necklace, sunglasses and beige pumps.

The singer used her hat to create a smooth transition before changing into a ruffled red two-piece for the second clip.

"My favorite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from @Target 🎯… girls, you gotta go there cause their suits are bomb 💣👙 !!!!" Spears captioned the post, adding a reference to the 2012 comedy This Is 40 starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann.

"Psss I'm going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40 … I'm not ready to shop at old lady stores 😂😂😂 ," Spears said about her milestone birthday coming up in December.

"Queen of smooth transitions," one person wrote. "40 and fabulous! ❤️😍" another Instagram user added.

Dua Lipa also loved Spears' video, leaving several fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

The Instagram post comes days after Spears expressed herself through art amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The "Toxic" singer shared a time-lapse video of herself painting a large mural with the caption, "As you guys know there's a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael's and got white paper and paint."

The 1-minute video showed Spears, clad in an oversized T-shirt and sneakers, applying a variety of colorful paints to a large sheet of paper sprawled across her living room floor. At one point, the singer squirted orange paint onto her canvas before spreading it out in large strokes with a brush.

"I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!!" the pop star wrote in the caption. "Ok so I'm not a professional painter 👩🏼‍🎨 but I certainly felt like I was !!!"

"This is an expression of how I'm feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors 😜🌈🤓 !!!!" she added. "If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere 😉 🐟😉 !!!"

While Britney did not detail the "change" that sparked her latest artistic creation, her post came just a day after her new attorney Mathew Rosengart filed a petition to remove the star's father, Jamie Spears, as her financial conservator.