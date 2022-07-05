Britney Spears Dances Oceanside in a Neon-and-Leopard Print Bikini on Her Honeymoon

Britney Spears posted a video to Instagram on Monday showing off her honeymoon attire.

Clad in a neon green bikini top and leopard print bottoms with pink trim, the "Toxic" singer, 40, gave followers some insight into her tropical vacation with husband Sam Asghari.

"It's raining cats & dogs," she captioned the video of her dancing in the ocean. "Of course on my honeymoon the suns not out !!!" she lamented. But even with a hint towards some poor weather, Spears was all smiles in the clip.

The songstress also shared some of the other ways she's passing the time on the trip.

"I'm watching Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days … which is my fave comedy of all time … and eating fruit cause its too hot and muggy to eat hot food."

In a previous post to her Instagram, Spears is pictured in a similar bikini. The blue top and yellow bottom with pink trimming was also paired with a smile, and the singer captioned the post of her in the ensemble with an update on life after the wedding.

"Haven't been on my honeymoon yet" she began, but had joked it's because she "got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do."

It seems now that things have settled down, the newly-married couple are enjoying their time as husband and wife.