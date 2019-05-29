Soaking Up the Sun: Britney Spears Shows Off Her Toned Figure as She Hits the Pool in Bikini

All of Britney Spears‘ workout videos have certainly paid off!

The 37-year-old singer is back home and enjoying some sun by the pool, as she revealed with a new Instagram photo on Tuesday.

In the snap, Spears can be seen reclining on a large pool float shaped like a peacock. Her hair cascaded over her shoulders while she looked down at her chiseled abs in a zebra print bikini.

Spears captioned the image with only some sunflower emojis.

“Hot as….. what? 😍,” her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented on the photo. Spears and the 25-year-old model and personal trainer first met on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The bikini post is the first to come after the pop star shut down haters on social media who claimed she wasn’t posting her own photos and videos. In a two-part Instagram, Spears addressed her followers while wearing a cropped floral blouse and heavy black eyeliner, saying, “For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So, you’re wrong. But I hope you like it.”

She went on to post one of her popular at-home fashion show videos — a regular feature on her Instagram feed dating back to 2017 — in which she strutted around her patio in three different outfits to “Man Down” by Rihanna. Shortly after posting the video, she also shared a photo of herself in one of the three runway outfits, her signature figure-hugging mini dress with a keyhole neckline and short sleeves.

Spears has made headlines a number of times this year already. First, when her father, Jamie Spears, suffered a life-threatening colon rupture, then when she entered an “all-encompassing wellness facility” and finally, in relation to her ongoing conservatorship hearings.

In April, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to reassure fans that she was doing well, despite rumors that her family forced her into treatment. A source close to Spears confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer made the decision to get help all on her own.

Later that month, Spears checked out of the facility and has since been very active on social media, posting mostly selfies and workout videos to her Instagram.