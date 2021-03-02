Britney Spears Shares Glam Throwback from 2002 Grammys: 'I Was Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman'

"It's taken me 19 years to realize that I was Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman," the pop singer wrote alongside the photo

Britney Spears is looking back on one of her favorite red hot fashion moments!

On Monday, the 39-year-old pop singer shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram from the 2002 Grammy Awards.

Seen smiling while wearing a red dress with her hair teased in the pic, Spears reminisced about the "Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman" fashion moment in the caption of her post.

"Yes … this night was a dream !!!! Sometimes you have so much fun that the time flies by in literally 2 seconds," she began. "That happened to me this night 🌙 !!!! I got to hair and makeup in jeans and a sweatshirt and I left like this !!!!"

"It's taken me 19 years to realize that I was Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman 😂," the "Toxic" crooner continued. "the red dress 👗 … the white and red diamonds 💎 …. and geez the curly hair 🤭 !!!! The power of dreams … my my my 😲✨💤 !!!!"

In the comments section of her post, fans of the singer praised Spears for her stunning retro look.

"This look was a cultural RESET ❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote as another added, "A vision in red 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

During the 2002 Grammys ceremony, Spears was tapped to present alongside Matthew Perry for the best pop performance by a duo or group category.

The award went to U2 for their track, "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of."

Spears' throwback Instagram post came shortly before she also shared a more recent pic of herself enjoying some family time with her two sons: Jayden, 14, and Sean Preston, 15.

Remarking in the caption about how quickly her sons have grown up, the Grammy Award-winning singer wrote, "It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!!"

"I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!" she said on Monday. "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!"

Spears then explained that she doesn't post photos of her kids very often because she wants them to be able to present themselves on their own.

"I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it," the singer continued.