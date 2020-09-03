Britney Spears Embraces Her Freckles in Candid Selfie: It's 'Very Scary for Me'

"Growing up in Hollywood can be hard !!!! It's all about looks," the pop star admitted in her candid Instagram post

While she grew up in front of the world as a teen pop star, Britney Spears always felt pressure to look perfect. And with that, came always making sure her glam before leaving the house. But now, Spears, 38, is beginning to embrace her natural beauty.

"For the first time in my life I’m going without lots and lots of makeup !!!!!!" Spears proclaimed on her Instagram alongside a video that showed off her skin.

"These clips show a closer look at my face …. which is very scary for me 😳😳😳 ... you can actually see my freckles !!!!" she said.

Spears went on to say that her experience living in the public eye from such a young age took a toll on her, especially when it came to comments made about her appearance. "Growing up in Hollywood can be hard !!!! It’s all about looks .... and the press can be pretty mean ….. 'why does she look so old' ... 'why does she look so young' ... 'why is she too big' ... 'why is she too skinny' 😡😡😡😡 ?!?!!!!" the singer continued.

Instead, she believes that everyone's individuality should be embraced, referencing Selena Gomez's hit single Kill Em With Kindness in her caption.

Spears said: "As Selena Gomez says ….. the world can be a nasty place ... kill them with kindness ... GOD BLESS YOU ALL ❤️❤️❤️ !!!! And with all that love right back to ya 🧡🧡🧡 !!!! Ps …. just another touch of ROSE 🌹 !!!!!"

The singer's fans left her tons of loving comments after getting candid in the social media post. "You look flawless with all your flaws Britney. We love you 😚😚❤️❤️," one person wrote. Another fan said: "You are beautiful in every single way baby. I love You so much ♥️."

Last month Spears shared her experience with acne at age 21 when she was starring in her first film, Crossroads, in 2002.

"When I was younger I never really had an acne problem until I did my first movie … I was so nervous to be on camera so I went to the dermatologist for stronger skincare products !!!" she admitted.

While "it cleared up quickly" she said it is important that those who use these items are "careful because prescribed products are very strong !!!!"

Lately, Spears has been showing a different side of herself on Instagram, sharing that she now believes natural makeup is "the way to go" after years of wearing dramatic looks on stage and heavy eyeliner in her free time.