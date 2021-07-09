Britney Spears Explains Missing Neck Tattoo in Topless Instagram Photo: 'Kiss My Ass Haters'

The pop star shut down critics who thought her topless photo was a body double

Britney Spears is setting the record straight.

When the "Toxic" singer, 39, shared a topless photo posing with her back and neck facing the camera on Instagram earlier this week, some of her followers wondered why her tattoos appeared to be missing.

"Where's the back of the neck tattoo? And also the fairy?" one person commented on her post. Another wrote, "How can this be her when both of her tattoos are missing…."

Spears decided to shut down the critics a few days later, and posted a quote on her Instagram feed that read, "While you're talking behind my back feel free to bend down and kiss my ass."

In the caption, the pop star explained the real reason why her tattoo can't be seen in the photo.

"Ok so ... I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters 😘🍑 !!!!!" Spears said.

In June, the singer called her neck tattoo her "favorite" showing it off while modeling a neon pink swimsuit.

"Hot pink makes my tan pop 🌸👙🌸!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It's Hebrew, it's a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!!"

The pop star added, "It's my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it 😉😉😉 !!!!!"

Spears has additional tattoos on her body, including two on her lower hip, a hand tattoo and a pair of dice on her left wrist — the latter of which she contemplated removing.

In a since-deleted Instagram post from March 2020, the songstress thought about getting rid of the dice tattoo which she got with ex Kevin Federline before their marriage and subsequent divorce. "I don't even like ink …. guess I should remove it ?!?!!!! Spears wrote at the time.

"Albert Einstein once said 'God does not play dice with the universe' …. so maybe I shouldn't have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm ?????? !!!!!" she added.

In an Instagram post in August, she opened up about her hand tattoo, showing it off while holding a flower. "It's the little things 🌼🌹🌸 ... and I have no idea what I was thinking when I got a freaking black ink triangle on my right hand 🤣😳🤔🤷‍♀️🟡◀️ !!!!"

