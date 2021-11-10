Britney Spears and her longtime love Sam Asghari got engaged in September

Britney Spears Says Donatella Versace Is Creating Her Wedding Dress 'As We Speak'

For Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari, the pop star is enlisting the help of an iconic fashion house to design her dress.

On Tuesday, Spears, 39, shared a series of photos on Instagram, which show her posing in a pink tulle gown. Anticipating fan speculation, Spears clarified that the frilly look isn't the ensemble she'll be sporting when she says "I do," writing: "No... this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!!"

"Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!" Spears added.

Versace did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Spears has long-been a fan of Versace. Back in May, Donatella — sister of the brand's founder Gianni Versace — posted a sweet throwback of Spears wearing Versace in the early 2000s.

"This is flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace," Donatella captioned the post, which shows Spears and the designer posing together. For the occasion, Spears wore a one-shoulder gown adorned with multi-colored sparkles.

"I'll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!" Donatella added.

Britney Spears Instagram Credit: Britney Spears Instagram

Though the "Toxic" singer has stayed mum on a wedding date, she and Asghari, 27, got engaged in September after more than four years of dating. The fitness trainer and actor popped the question just five days after Britney's dad, Jamie, filed a petition to end the conservatorship that ruled her life for 13 years.

That month, a source told PEOPLE that the Grammy winner "wants to get married as soon as possible" to her longtime love.

"She would love a beach ceremony at a tropical destination," the source said. "It will be a small wedding."

This will be Spears' third marriage. She wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, and the former couple split that same year. The singer and ex Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, wed in 2004 and divorced in 2006.

The "Circus" crooner made her desire to remarry known when she testified in a June 23 conservatorship hearing.

Britney Spears; Sam Asghari Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"I don't feel like I can live a full life," Britney said then of the conservatorship, under which her father and others have made her personal and financial decisions since 2008. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

A source close to the situation says the couple — who met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video — could "get married whenever they want."

The Britney source says that in the past the conservatorship "made it clear that Sam was not allowed to marry Britney. Now with Jamie more out of the picture, Sam was finally able to propose."