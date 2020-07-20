"Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go," the singer wrote on Instagram

Britney Spears Ditches Heavy Makeup for a More Natural Look: 'It Makes You Look Way Younger'

Britney Spears is switching up her look!

The singer, 38, revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that she now believes natural makeup is "the way to go" after years of wearing dramatic looks on stage and heavy eyeliner in her free time.

"Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go," Spears, 38, wrote alongside a selfie showing off her fresh face. ".... I mean …. a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless .... I think a natural look is the way to go …. it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better 🌸✨💋 !!!! Pssss YES .... I know I'm wearing mascara in this 😉 !!!!"

In the photo, the star is wearing her favorite off-the-shoulder top and choker necklace combo. Spears’ foundation-free skin looks radiant in the natural sunlight, and her blonde hair is swept into a loose half-up, half-down style.

"Beautiful 💗" Demi Lovato said in the comment section. While a second Instagram user seemingly loved her toned-down makeup look, writing, "We see your beautiful eyes Britney 💖💖💖💖💖 YES!!"

One hour later, the Circus artist posted a pair of selfies wearing the same outfit and making a similar pouty face towards the camera. She captioned the post simply with three hat emojis.

"YOU LOOK FLAWLESS PERIODT❤️" one fan wrote. "Love you❤️💜💙" someone else said.

Last week, the star posted glam shot wearing a floral-print crop top, a white shell necklace and significantly more makeup — she kept her complexion natural but smudged black eyeliner under her lower lash line for a grunge-inspired look.

The selfies come after just days after the "Toxic" pop star posted clips from a recent at-home dance session, sharing a glimpse at some interpretive choreography with her Instagram followers.

For the one-woman living room show, Spears wore pink shorts with black polka dots and a white top styled over a bright green sports bra.

The first track Spears got moving to was Billie Eilish's "Bury a Friend," with the blonde artist dramatically moving to the beat, pounding her chest at one point and thrusting her hips as she moves back and forth in the camera frame.

"Need I say more ..... Billie 🤓🤓⭐️ !!!!!" she captioned the clip, adding, "I know ..... I should makeup on and brush my hair but I just wanna dance 💃 !!!!! @billieeilish"

Next, the artist posted a spirited routine she made for Rihanna's 2016 track, "Never Ending" — which Spears said is her favorite from Rihanna's album, Anti. She danced and twirled along to the song, writing that she felt like she was "flying."