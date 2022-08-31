Britney Spears Says She's Serving 'Evil Mermaid Vibes' as She Goes Topless to Debut New Long Hair

Britney Spears posted a video on Twitter to show off her fresh hair moment

By
Published on August 31, 2022 05:01 PM
Britney Spears/Twitter
Photo: Britney Spears/Twitter

Britney Spears is closing out summer with a mermaid moment.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, the "Toxic" singer, 40, showed off her long hair extensions, a look she said she's trying out for the very first time.

In the video, Spears poses and walks around wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and heels.

"It's different … serving evil mermaid vibes I guess," she wrote, "except I have legs!!!"

The singer, who just recently collaborated with legend Elton John in "Hold Me Closer," noted that the NSFW video was "not a hair commercial," adding that she was just "bored as hell."

It's been a memorable summer for the pop icon. On June 9, Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the pop icon's Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles home, attended by about 60 guests — including famous friends Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. The bride wore a custom Versace gown for her nuptials.

She also released new music. "Hold Me Closer" — Spears' first song in six years — dropped last week, and quickly climbed the charts, reaching No. 1 on iTunes upon its release.

Spears expressed her excitement over its success in a video on Twitter, in which she spoke in a British accent.

"Hello Sir Elton John we are like No. 1 in 40 countries," she said before yelling: "Holy s—! I'm in the tub right now and I'm about to go have the best day ever and I hope you're well."

The legendary piano man responded to Spears' video, saying she "made my day."

Recording Artist Britney Spears and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
Britney Spears and Elton John. Michael Kovac/Getty

He also reacted to the song's success himself, tweeting alongside a clip of the song: "I'm thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!"

