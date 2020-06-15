Britney Spears Debuts New Bangs in Sexy Bikini Photo: 'I Did It!'

The singer has been contemplating bangs since last month when she said the hairstyle makes her look "waaaaay younger"

Britney Spears brought her bangs back!

After some contemplation the "Toxic" singer, 38, decided to get bangs, which she's called a big confidence booster, and so far she seems obsessed with her new look.

"I did it I finally cut bangs 🌹🤷‍♀️💋💋💋🌸🌸🌸🙊 !!!!!!" Spears captioned two photos on Instagram that showed off her wispy, side-swept fringe while posing on the beach in a pink leopard print bikini.

Once fans saw Spears' new look, they flooded her comments with love for her bangs. "Britney you look stunning !! Queen of hair risks and fashion statements. Feel all the love around you and smile! Absolutely gorgeous ! Xo 🦋👸🏼♥️," wrote one fan. Another person commented: "Omg you look like an embryo! Youthful queen!"

Even the singer's boyfriend Sam Ashghari left a sweet message on her post saying, "How many comment are going to say 'queen of bangs' 😂💯❤️."

Spears also shared a second series of photos on Instagram showing off her fringe while wearing a cleavage-baring crop top and choker.

Last month, Spears explained how when she was younger, having bangs always made her feel better about the way she looked. "I know I need bangs 😜😜 !!!!!" Spears shared in a lengthy Instagram post. "Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?!"

When she was a child, the stars often felt like "an ugly duckling" and "never felt pretty enough" to expose her forehead under her bangs.

"I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday," the singer said. "It was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling."

The star continued saying that "people choose different ways to protect themselves" and for her, that means showing off her bangs.